Cop Uses Special Method to Police His Community… This Is Why Americans Love Our Cops

By Erin Coates
December 23, 2017 at 11:48am

In a time when many people do not trust, and even condemn, police officers, one officer is doing his best to shine a light on police work.

Arkansas Officer Tommy Norman practices what has come to be called community-oriented policing.

The North Little Rock Police Department officer spends time in the community he patrols, getting to know the people there and letting them get to know him.

By bonding with residents, Norton creates trust between himself and the families who live in the community.

“The police car, the badge, and the gun are only a fraction of what it takes to prove to kids that you are real, that you are human,” Norman wrote on Instagram. “Park that car, get out, walk the streets, sit on some front porches & get to know people & their stories.”

Norman goes into the neighborhood after every shift to spend time with the kids who live there.

He also reportedly brings slip-and-slides and water guns for the children there during the summer.

A video posted on YouTube shows a compilation of Norman interacting with children in the neighborhood and building relationships with residents.

The lighthearted video showed him dancing with little girls and talking with a cancer survivor, showing how much Norman cares about the community.

Christmas time is here! 🎄🎁❤️ @rosalynd_nicole

A post shared by Tommy Norman (@tnorman23) on

However, in June of this year, the officer was told he could no longer post on social media during work hours unless it was approved by the department’s media relations office.

Although the North Little Rock Police Departments said in a statement to KATV that it supports Norman’s work, it also wanted to make sure there were “no conflict of interest” between the department and Norman’s non-profit foundation, Mission Give.

“We would also like to remind everyone that there are thousands of good deeds and acts of kindness done in our community and communities across the nation by police officers every day,” The North Little Rock Police Department stated.

Norman told KATV he respected the decision of the department and reassured his fans that this wouldn’t negatively impact his popular Instagram account.

“The uniform does not make me,” he said. “The badge doesn’t make me.”

Norman continues to post his interactions with the community to his 1 million Instagram followers after his work hours.

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.

Let us know what you think!

