Coping with Sudden Death of 26-Year-Old Son: WWE Hall of Famer Admits Dark Truth in Months After

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash is in dire need of prayer as he grapples with the sudden, traumatic loss of his 26-year-old son.

Nash made some troubling comments this week on the “Kliq THIS” podcast — which he co-hosts with wrestling interviewer Sean Oliver — following the death of son Tristen Nash in October.

Fans of Kevin Nash and listeners to the show are justifiably concerned about Nash’s mental health and desire to live after he said, “Today is week 12 that I lost my boy. Time flies when you got a gun in your mouth, I mean time flies when you’re having fun.”

Oliver — who was clearly caught off guard by Nash’s pain-filled words — replied, “Don’t play like that. You have guns so you can’t say those things.”

Nash coldly retorted, “I can do whatever the f*** I wanna do. Long as I leave a note.”

Days after his son’s Oct. 19 death, Nash revealed the cause was cardiac arrest due to complications that arose from a seizure.

According to Fox News, the former WWE star said he and his son had just given up drinking alcohol “cold turkey” several days prior to his death, suggesting the seizure could have been the result of delirium tremens.

“Alcohol is the nastiest … it’s a nasty drug… Anybody out there, if you haven’t drank, you’ve probably done yourself an incredible service,” he said a week after Tristen’s death. “If you do drink, and you’re having problems and know it’s affecting your life and you know it’s affecting your health, you can’t see the damage it’s doing.”

The only reason this podcast exists is because of Tristen Nash. Last week, the world lost a loving, considerate & talented person. This week @RealKevinNash beautifully honors his son as we all carry ❤️ for #T. @KayfabeSean @adfreeshows Join us at https://t.co/k8jrPHmRpC 🤘 pic.twitter.com/pWcrX3G4c0 — Kliq This Podcast (@KliqThisPodcast) October 24, 2022

During the podcast segment this week, Nash tragically described how the loss has changed his view of life.

Oliver asked him, “Is it kind of a knee-jerk thing to just go, ‘I’m all right,’ you know, when people say, ‘Hey, how are you today?’ And you go, ‘I’m all right’?”

“Well,” Nash said, “I mean, it’s so much easier to say, ‘I’m all right,’ than to say, ‘You know, every morning when I wake up, I just — the first thing that happens is I come to the realization that instead of there being three human beings in my home, there’s now two, and the third person isn’t on vacation or staying at a friend’s or just out late. He’s never coming back. And then I sit up in the bed and I have absolutely nothing I have to do, and it’s like, “So, why am I getting out of bed?”‘

“At this point, the other person would be like, ‘Whoa, I, hold on, I think I’m getting a call from my lawyer!’

“So it’s just easier just — no, you don’t want to know.”

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that some viewers may find offensive.







Nash’s battle is one that many face in this country every day — and one many tragically lose.

According to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, suicide is the 12th-leading cause of death in the United States, and white, middle-aged men are at the highest statistical risk.

There are two quotes, one biblical and one secular, I would like to share with those struggling with suicidal thoughts and ones I would encourage you to share with anyone in your own life in such a crisis.

The first is from 1 Corinthians 6:19-20: “Or do you not know that your body is a temple of the Holy Spirit within you, whom you have from God? You are not your own, for you were bought with a price. So glorify God in your body.”

The second quote: “Suicide does not end the pain, it just passes it on to someone else.”

James 5:16 says the prayer of a righteous person is powerful and effective, so please pray for Kevin Nash, that the darkness confronting him every day will subside and that hope will be rekindled in his grieving soul.







Anyone facing this issue is urged to call the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline for help. Dial 988 to reach “a national network of local crisis centers that provides free and confidential emotional support to people in suicidal crisis or emotional distress 24 hours a day, 7 days a week in the United States.”

