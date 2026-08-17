Cops Address Foul Play Questions After Actress Hayden Panettiere Found Dead at Age 36

Actress Hayden Panettiere died on Sunday in Greenville, South Carolina, at the age of 36.

Police said there were no preliminary signs of foul play and did not initially deem the circumstances of her death suspicious, but an investigation is underway.

Panettiere was found unresponsive at an apartment around 1:50 p.m., according to Page Six.

Hayden Panettiere’s death had no ‘signs of foul play’: Report https://t.co/Vfj7HgpKUh pic.twitter.com/OTL4FU6NpQ — Page Six (@PageSix) August 17, 2026

An acquaintance of the star made a 911 call on her behalf, according to multiple reports.

Medical assistance was given at the scene, but Panettiere was pronounced dead shortly after paramedics arrived.

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The Greenville Police Department is investigating with the Greenville County Coroner’s Office.

Police have not released a cause of death, and her family did not disclose any details.

“There’s an investigation ongoing,” the actress’ publicist, Kacey Kitchen, said, according to Page Six.

She added that more information was expected on Monday.

Sources close to the investigation told TMZ that police had responded to an incident involving Panettiere Sunday.

Hayden Panettiere, best known for her roles in “Heroes” and “Nashville,” has died at 36 💔 https://t.co/8kkmtCJMiO pic.twitter.com/Zk25kHGN2O — TMZ (@TMZ) August 17, 2026

According to the outlet, the actress and singer, who grew up in the spotlight and landed her first role before her first birthday, had traveled to South Carolina from Los Angeles with her boyfriend on Saturday.

Her father, Skip Panettiere, released a statement mourning his daughter to ABC News.

“It is with profound sadness that we share the tragic passing of our beloved Hayden,” he said.

He added, ”She was an incredible light and a force of nature who brought immeasurable love and joy to all who knew her — and to the millions who watched her onscreen.”

Panettiere was best known for playing Claire Bennet on “Heroes” and Juliette Barnes on the musical drama “Nashville.”

The actress also played Sarah Roberts on “One Life to Live” and appeared on “Guiding Light” — and also voiced the character Dot in the 1998 animated film “A Bug’s Life.”

The “Remember the Titans” actress previously opened up about her struggles with alcohol and postpartum depression after giving birth to a daughter with retired boxing champion Wladimir Klitschko in 2014 — and had just released a memoir earlier this summer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hayden Panettiere (@haydenpanettiere)

Her brother, Jansen Panettiere, died at the age of 28 in February 2023 from an enlarged heart.

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