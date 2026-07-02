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Two police officers standing in front of patrol cars, behind police tape, wearing bulletproof vests and duty belts.
Two police officers standing in front of patrol cars, behind police tape, wearing bulletproof vests and duty belts. (kali9 / Getty Images)

Cops Arrest Alleged Would-Be Trans Mass Shooter in Nevada, Judge Sets Bail for Suspect Despite Dozens of Guns, Suppressors

 By Jack Davis  July 2, 2026 at 6:41am
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A suspect who was transitioning to female was arrested Saturday after being found with about 26 guns in the vehicle he was in when arrested.

Although the suspect was born male, police only gave his name as Allison Howlett, the female name he is using, according to the New York Post.

Howlett faces multiple charges, including assault with a deadly weapon, domestic violence, making a threat related to an act of terrorism, grand larceny of a vehicle, grand larceny of a firearm, and resisting a public officer with a firearm, according to KSNV-TV.

According to KSNV, Howlett told police that he and his spouse are transitioning to female and are taking estrogen and progesterone.

During a hearing on Wednesday, bail for Howlett was set at $500,000.

According to the Henderson police report, once Howlett was tracked down, he refused to leave the vehicle with the guns and played loud music to drown out the police commands.

Police eventually broke the driver’s side window, tased Howlett, and removed him.

Police found a handgun on the driver’s seat and a gun with a suppressor.

As reported by KLAS-TV, Allison Howlett has talked of committing mass shootings and dying by “suicide by cop” off and on since January 2024.

Julie Howlett said the suspect would don body armor, pick up a rifle, and talk of going to a homeless shelter, implying he wanted to shoot people there, according to a complaint against Allison Howlett.

Julie Howlett said his partner’s behavior had been more normal until recently, when Allison put a gun to his own head.

According to KVVU-TV, the January 2024 threats included Allison saying, “If the FBI doesn’t come arrest me, there is going to be a mass shooting one day… you’re going to be the reason hundreds of people lose their lives.”

Related:
Nevada Special Education Aide Allegedly Dragged Autistic Kid By the Arm

Julie Howlett claimed he is a gun dealer and that the guns found with Allison were ones he was planning to take out of state to sell.

“They were my guns — all of them,” Julie said.

Julie Howlett said that on the morning Allison was arrested, he talked about “suicide by cop” and shooting up the Las Vegas Strip, according to the arrest report.

“That morning, I woke up to Allison spending money on my credit card,” Julie Howlett said, adding that the suspect “came in with a gun.”

Referring to his partner as female, Julie Howlett said,  “She had pulled the trigger — she was going to kill me. She took off. I ran outside. I had the gun still in my hand. I unloaded it.”

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




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