Cops Blunt Response to Burglar Shot by Victim Has to Be Understatement of the Year

Call it the understatement of the year: After an alleged burglar thought he could get away with a home invasion, police say they arrived at the scene to find “there was no threat to the public.”

That’s because the threat to the public was shot and killed by the homeowner.

According to KIRO-TV in Seattle, the burglary attempt happened in broad daylight in the Seattle suburb of Lake Forest Park, Washington, last Wednesday.

The burglar had forced his way into the occupied home, according to KIRO; it’s unclear whether he knew whether the resident was at home or not. He was, however, and he had availed himself of his Second Amendment rights.

Lake Forest Park Police said they were called to the scene shortly after 1:30 p.m.

According to police, the burglar forced entry into the occupied home and was shot by the sole resident. https://t.co/XN72BuH2vB — KIRO 7 (@KIRO7Seattle) April 1, 2023

“Yesterday at 1335 hours, dispatch received a report of a residential burglary in progress,” the department said on its Facebook page.

“The suspect forced entry into an occupied residence and was fatally shot by the sole resident.”

The post added that officers “arrived within minutes, attempted life saving measures, secured the scene and determined there was no threat to the public.”

The Lake Forest Park Police Department, Washington State Police and the Major Crimes Task Force Detectives, the post said, “began conducting a thorough on scene investigation which concluded around midnight. As this is an ongoing investigation, more information will be shared as it becomes available.”

A similar, if briefer, statement was released via the department’s Twitter account.

Today at 1335 hours officers responded to an incident in the Hillside neighborhood of Lake Forest Park. There is a large police and fire presence. There is no danger to the public and the scene is secure. The investigation is ongoing at this time. Thank you for your patience — Lake Forest Park PD (@lfppd_police) March 29, 2023

Few details have been released about the suspect, although MyNorthwest identified him as being a 37-year-old.

“The homeowner says the suspect came at him, so he shot the burglar several times,” MyNorthwest reported.

One of the homeowner’s neighbors, Kelsey Cravens, said the burglary attempt made her feel uneasy.

“Seeing a body in the doorway then all of the people, the cops, the forensics, it was a lot,” said Cravens, who knows the homeowner involved.

“It’s really scary. It freaks me out because we thought this was a really nice, safe area when we moved here.”

She added she was glad her neighbor was OK.

“I can’t wait to see my neighbor and give him a big hug. Thank gosh it wasn’t him,” Cravens said, according to KIRO. “I just want him to know that we’re looking out for him as well and really hope he’s alright, really hope he’s alright.”

There’s a good chance he wouldn’t be were it not for the fact he exercised his Second Amendment right to self-defense.

Yes, the police were there within minutes. Burglars typically act faster than that — and when they break into a home, they don’t like finding the homeowner.

Without a weapon, this guy could have suffered some serious injuries — or worse, depending on what the burglar was armed with himself. That’s why Americans need to get a firearm and get trained in how to use it, particularly given skyrocketing crime rates.

You can’t really give a constitutional amendment a “big hug” like Kelsey Cravens planned to do to her neighbor. You can, however, give our right to bear arms the respect it’s due. Among other things, it ensured “there was no threat to the public” in Lake Forest Park, Washington, last Wednesday.

