Cops: Classmates Shot Disabled Missing 14-Year-Old, Burned Her Body After She Was Reported as Runaway

Police in Florida say two teenage boys have been charged with premeditated murder after a missing 14-year-old girl was found shot and burned in a wooded area earlier this week.

The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday that the suspects, 16-year-old Gabriel Williams and 14-year-old Kimahri Blevins, were taken into custody in connection with the killing of Danika Jade Troy.

Deputies said Danika was reported missing from her home in the city of Pace by her mother after both the teen and her electric scooter disappeared from their home, WEAR-TV reported.

According to the report, her body was discovered on Tuesday in a wooded area.

Investigators located a burned body, a black and red electric scooter, and 9mm shell casings at the scene.

The remains were later identified as Danika’s based on clothing and the scooter.

A witness told investigators that Williams and Blevins allegedly planned the murder in advance.

The plan was to shoot her once. Instead, authorities say Williams continued firing before dousing her in gasoline and setting her body on fire.

Detectives say Williams later confessed, telling them that Danika had made comments that upset him.

When questioned, Blevins requested a lawyer and was arrested, according to the report.

Both suspects are being held by the Department of Juvenile Justice.

Deputies are still collecting evidence, they said.

The Santa Rosa County District Schools confirmed that Danika was a student in the district.

🚨 14-YEAR-OLD FLORIDA GIRL LURED INTO WOODS, SHOT REPEATEDLY & BURNED ALIVE BY TWO TEENS ➡️Danika Jade Troy, 14, was tricked into the woods by boys she knew:

➡️ 16-year-old Gabriel Coleman Williams

➡️ 14-year-old Kimahri Blevins

They planned to shoot her once over “hurtful… pic.twitter.com/yFQWXZ3kRO — The Undercurrent (@NotTheirScript) December 5, 2025

In a statement, officials said they were “deeply saddened” by her death and were providing counseling and support services to affected students and staff.

The district also acknowledged the arrests of two suspects and said it is cooperating with law enforcement.

Officials did not offer further details, citing the ongoing investigation.

A GoFundMe created for the victim is seeking to raise $10,000 to cover final expenses for the family.

As of Friday, the campaign had raised about half of its goal.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.