Share
News

Cops: Classmates Shot Disabled Missing 14-Year-Old, Burned Her Body After She Was Reported as Runaway

 By Johnathan Jones  December 7, 2025 at 6:00am
Share

Police in Florida say two teenage boys have been charged with premeditated murder after a missing 14-year-old girl was found shot and burned in a wooded area earlier this week.

The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday that the suspects, 16-year-old Gabriel Williams and 14-year-old Kimahri Blevins, were taken into custody in connection with the killing of Danika Jade Troy.

Deputies said Danika was reported missing from her home in the city of Pace by her mother after both the teen and her electric scooter disappeared from their home, WEAR-TV reported.

According to the report, her body was discovered on Tuesday in a wooded area.

Investigators located a burned body, a black and red electric scooter, and 9mm shell casings at the scene.

The remains were later identified as Danika’s based on clothing and the scooter.

A witness told investigators that Williams and Blevins allegedly planned the murder in advance.

The plan was to shoot her once. Instead, authorities say Williams continued firing before dousing her in gasoline and setting her body on fire.

Detectives say Williams later confessed, telling them that Danika had made comments that upset him.

When questioned, Blevins requested a lawyer and was arrested, according to the report.

Related:
FBI Hunting for 73-Year-Old Woman Accused of Stealing Nearly $30 Million by Impersonating Heiress

Both suspects are being held by the Department of Juvenile Justice.

Deputies are still collecting evidence, they said.

The Santa Rosa County District Schools confirmed that Danika was a student in the district.

In a statement, officials said they were “deeply saddened” by her death and were providing counseling and support services to affected students and staff.

The district also acknowledged the arrests of two suspects and said it is cooperating with law enforcement.

Officials did not offer further details, citing the ongoing investigation.

A GoFundMe created for the victim is seeking to raise $10,000 to cover final expenses for the family.

As of Friday, the campaign had raised about half of its goal.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones is a journalist, novelist, and media analyst with experience as a reporter, editor, and producer across radio, television, and digital platforms. Follow him on X: @misterjkjones




First-Graders Leap Into Action and Save Their Teacher from Choking in Virginia Classroom
Cops: Classmates Shot Disabled Missing 14-Year-Old, Burned Her Body After She Was Reported as Runaway
Breaking: Trump Wins FIFA Peace Prize, Calls it 'One of the Great Honors of My Life'
Nearly Half of LGBT TV Characters to Vanish Next Year as Show Cancellations Pile Up
Ben Stiller's Attempt to Defend Somalis from Trump Backfires as Social Media Users Offer a Suggestion
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation