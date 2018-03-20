Cops Raid Sex Trafficker’s Trailer, Find Terrifying Construction Waiting for Women Inside

Authorities in Alabama say an undercover operation likely prevented a violent crime and succeeded in taking a would-be sex trafficker out of commission.

According to reports, 48-year-old David Brian Boersma pleaded guilty this week to federal charges related to his plan to kidnap a mother and daughter.

Prosecutors say he hatched the plot last year, contacting a colleague at the Alabama Farmers’ Cooperative in the hopes of locating someone who would kidnap the victims. Boersma reportedly gave his coworker $3,000 to use as payment for the crime upon finding a suitable candidate.

After the kidnapping, authorities believe he planned to act as the middle man and transfer the minor female to a sex trafficker willing to pay up to $40,000 for her.

Instead of searching for an accomplice, however, Boersma’s colleague reportedly contacted the FBI.

The bureau staged an undercover operation in which agents met with both men last fall to discuss the plan.

In addition to sharing details of the planned kidnapping, records indicate Beorsma “provided photos of the two intended victims and handed agents $3,400” during the meeting.

Court records show he “then led the agents to the woman’s workplace, to her home and to the co-op, where he showed them the trailer he had prepared for holding the victims.”

Some of the trial’s most disturbing details involve the modified rig, which authorities say was equipped “with a mattress and restraints for holding the mother and daughter” as well as a torture device meant to be used on the mother prior to her planned murder and burial beneath a bridge.

According to prosecutors, Boersma built the “sex device … so the woman could be tied to it, beaten and raped.”

Authorities have refuted earlier rumors that the planned crime was part of a larger sex-trafficking ring conspired by a gang.

In a statement celebrating the resolution of the case, U.S. Attorney Jay Town expressed disgust over the nature of the charges.

“Boersma has revealed the worst parts of human depravity and his guilty plea provides little comfort to those who would have suffered unspeakable horrors,” he wrote.

FBI Special Agent in Charge Johnnie Sharp Jr. has been similarly direct in his denunciation of the violent criminals responsible for illegal sex trade.

“It is unacceptable for adults to take advantage of minors in such a way that will forever impact their lives, and the deplorable behavior exhibited in this case is beyond comprehension,” he wrote. “Human trafficking steals the innocence from our children and young women, and individuals like Boersma, who prey upon the vulnerable, need to be removed from our society.”

Boersma pleaded guilty to an array of criminal counts including attempted kidnapping, attempted kidnapping of a minor and attempted sex trafficking of a child.

Arrested with a pistol in his possession, the convicted felon’s plea also included counts of illegally possessing a firearm and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a violent crime.

Town wrote that Boersma “will spend most, if not all, of the remainder of his life in prison … and then he has hell to look forward to.”

