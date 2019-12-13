Cops Say Man Must Have Been on Drugs During Disturbing Attack on 5-Year-Old

Authorities released disturbing footage that showed an attack on two children, but this was no schoolyard scrap. The punk behind the attack was a full-grown adult who police say appeared to under the influence of drugs.

Although the gut-wrenching attack happened in August, surveillance footage from inside the Lodi, California, Target store has only recently been released.

In the clip, 51-year-old Jeff Hardcastle walks toward two boys playing video games. Seemingly loosening up his arms for the attack, the two young children have no idea what Hardcastle is about to inflict on them.

Suddenly, Hardcastle slugs the 11-year-old. After taking a few more steps, he pulls an even more sickening move: the grown adult sucker-punched a 5-year-old right in the head.

The little boy crumples to the floor but is soon picked up and rushed away from Hardcastle.

TRENDING: Disaster: Truckers Stranded as Transportation Giant Folds, Shuts Off Fuel Cards

The video is below, and it’s hard to watch.

WARNING: The following video contains graphic language that some viewers will find offensive.

RecordNet reported that the encounter left the 5-year-old bleeding and in the hospital. The older boy was lucky enough to escape with no serious injuries.

Was 9 years a just punishment for Hardcastle? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 18% (12 Votes) 82% (54 Votes)

Those who witnessed the attacks remember the screaming the most; the sound of the young child’s cries could be heard all throughout the store.

According to KOVR, police say it was one of the most disturbing attacks they’ve seen in their careers.

Because of Hardcastle’s behavior before, during and after the attack, authorities think he was under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Watching the video, it leaves little doubt that something was seriously wrong with Hardcastle to put down a young child as he did.

After cops eventually cornered the punk by an electric box outside of the store, he was taken into custody and charged with assault and causing great bodily injury to a minor.

RELATED: Report: Boy Jumped, Savagely Beaten for Wearing Trump Hat

Hardcastle pleaded no contest to both charges and admitted to a violent robbery from 2008 as part of the agreement.

He will now be spending nine long years locked up for his unprovoked and ruthless attack on the young boys.

Although it’s unclear what his accommodations behind bars will be like, it’s common knowledge that life in prison is very, very hard for people who hurt kids.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.