Cops: Sodomy Victim Abducted by Immigrants Who Drove Her Around Town as She Was Raped Over and Over Again

 By Michael Schwarz  August 20, 2025 at 10:53am
Another American woman has allegedly fallen victim to two illegal immigrants.

According to KAKE-TV in Wichita, Kansas, police in Arkansas City, Kansas, have arrested 35-year-old Luis Miguel Dominguez for rape, aggravated criminal sodomy, and aggravated kidnapping. His alleged accomplice, 24-year-old Jose Morales, was charged with aggravated kidnapping.

Dominguez and Morales allegedly abducted the woman from the First Council Casino in Newkirk, Oklahoma.

Around 1:15 a.m. Sunday, officers from the Arkansas City Police Department responded to the woman’s report of her kidnapping.

After police officers caught up to the gray SUV in which the trio had been traveling northward from Newkirk, the woman reported having been repeatedly raped.

The victim told police that both men sexually assaulted her “and that the assaults continued while traveling through Arkansas City.”

Dominguez is being held on $1 million bond, while Morales’ bond was set at $500,000.

Officers identified Dominguez as “subject to an immigration detainer from the Department of Homeland Security,” KAKE reported.

According to KWCH-TV in Wichita, however, both men entered the country illegally.

Moreover, both men have found their way onto Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s radar.



“The Cowley County sheriff tells me they’re both being held on this ICE detainer,” KWCH reporter Annette Lawless said in a clip posted to the social media platform X, “so they could be deported.”

Of course, the alleged victim’s health and well being constitute the most important aspect of this story.

“She was taken to the hospital for treatment,” Lawless said.

As for the story’s broader political significance, the X user who posted the clip put it best.

“These are the animals that Democrats fight for,” the user wrote.

Mercifully, the alleged victim did not suffer the fates of Laken Riley, Jocelyn Nungary, Rachel Morin, or others assaulted and murdered by illegal immigrants.

If she had, we know that Democrats would surely ignore her surviving relatives.

Michael Schwarz
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.
