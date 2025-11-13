Cops Stop Alleged Would-Be Church Shooter Who Suggested MAGA 'Destroyed This Country'

He’s a MAGA hater who targeted megachurches.

A South Florida man, apparently bitter over losing his job, has been arrested after making online threats against a church he lives near that has a membership of more than 24,000, according to news reports.

He also allegedly targeted unnamed politicians who “have only destroyed this country more then MAGA has.”

According to WPTV in West Palm Beach, 32-year-old Michael Iaboni was arrested by Palm Beach County deputies on Saturday after a tip from the public.

The tipster said Iaboni had been posting disturbing content to social media since losing his job, the station reported.

‘Gonna look like a genocide’: Palm Beach Gardens man accused of mass shooting threat toward local church https://t.co/wo3pEgxdCP — WPTV (@WPTV) November 10, 2025

Some of Iaboni’s reported videos are undoubtedly disturbing.

In a video posted on Nov. 4, according to WPEC-TV in West Palm Beach, Iaboni said, “I got fired and I’m fired up,” then made noises mimicking gunfire.

He was obviously mentally ill, but do you think that the media and Democrats' rhetoric played a role in radicalizing him? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 95% (21 Votes) No: 5% (1 Votes)

That’s when he announced a specific target of Christ Fellowship Church in Palm Beach Gardens — less than two miles from Iaboni’s home, according to WPEC.

“I’m going after megachurches, Christ Fellowship is on my list to hit also,” he said. “My end game is taking you out.”

According to his arrest report, Iaboni was also believed to have weapons because he’d been stopped by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission in 2023 after unlawfully discharging a firearm, WPTV reported.

And Iaboni’s words, coming from an armed man, would alarm anyone.

On Nov. 7, according to WPTV, Iaboni posted a message to his Facebook page declaring:

“A Dead man’s switch has been chosen if anything happens to me while I’m expressing my 1st amendment right to freedom of speech. Operation Murder The Corruption will begin. I have evidence of 5 very powerful politicians. That have only destroyed this country more then MAGA has.”

Iaboni did not name the “very powerful politicians” he had in mind. And he did not identify their party.

But considering his obviously negative reference to “MAGA” — or President Donald Trump’s Make America Great Again movement — it was clear he was no supporter of Trump or the Republican Party.

The country has heard plenty of talk from MAGA haters. It’s also seen plenty of action from those who dislike Trump and Republicans — from Antifa domestic terrorism to the deadly attempted assassination on Trump to the actual assassination of Charlie Kirk.

That’s more than enough to fear the worst.

According to WPTV, Iaboni is charged with “written threats to kill or do bodily harm.”

He was being held Wednesday in the Palm Beach County Jail on $250,000 bond, according to jail records.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.