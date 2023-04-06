Copycat? Trump-Hating Trans Teen Arrested Over Plot to Shoot Up, Bomb Middle Schools and Churches - Manifesto Found

Days after a transgender shooter killed six people at a Nashville elementary school, a 19-year-old Colorado man who identifies as a female was arrested amid reports he wanted to stage a school shooting.

William Whitworth, 19, has been charged by the Elbert County Sheriff’s Office with two counts of criminal attempt to commit murder in the first degree; criminal mischief; menacing and interference with staff, faculty, or students of educational institutions, according to KDRO-TV.

A police affidavit said that a notebook seized from Whitworth’s home included a reference to former President Donald Trump as a “con-mam.” The notebook also listed Columbine High School shooters Eric Harris and Dylan Klebold as “losers.”

In addition to what appeared to be the floor plan of a school, police found a copy of “The Communist Manifesto” by Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels.

🚨 #BREAKING: Manifesto reveals a trans person’s plans to carry out MULTIPLE school shootings in Colorado, as well as take out President Trump, calling him a “con-man” William Whitworth, a biological male that goes by “Lily,” has been charged with attempted murder. pic.twitter.com/k8mmmrCJ74 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) April 6, 2023

The police affidavit said, “Once entering the home there was trash piled up all around the house to where it made it hard to walk inside. There were numerous containers filled with half eaten food with mold growing inside and numerous alcoholic beverage containers laying around the house,” according to KKTV-TV.

The affidavit said police spoke to the suspect, who prefers to use the name Lily and identifies as female.

“While waiting for the fire department to show up Lilly was asked how much she had been planning the school shooting and Lilly stated she’s about a third of the way from doing it,” the affidavit said.

“Lilly verified that Timberview Middle school was one of the ‘main targets’ currently and other targets were churches. Lilly was asked what kind of planning she had done, and she state layout of the school, active firearm planning and starting a manifesto,” the affidavit said.

Whitworth said the manifesto was four pages long with “schizophrenic rants” and mentions of various killers, according to KXRM-TV.

The affidavit said the manifesto discussed how to use a 3D printer to make various firearms, named people to be killed, and discussed how to make improvised explosive devices.

The manifesto listed Timberview Middle School, Prairie Hills Elementary and Pine Creek High School as likely targets.

According to KOAA-TV, a letter to parents from Academy District 20, which contains the schools named, stated Whitworth attended three schools in the district. His last date of enrollment was October 2016, the district said.

The Elbert County Sheriff’s Office said it was dispatched after a threat was made to shoot up a school and that the individual who made the threat had anger issues, according to KDRO.

The affidavit said Whitworth “visibly shook her head and down indicating yes” when asked if she was thinking of shooting up a school and when asked for a reason responded, “Why does anyone do it.”

The affidavit said when asked what he knew about school shootings, Whitworth replied, “Too much.”

“There’s a page in my manifesto and there’s a bunch of mass killers,” he said.

