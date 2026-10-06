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Former acting U.S. Attorney General Sally Yates, seen in a 2023 photo, has been assigned to investigate the "Cornell 7" rape allegations. Yates was appointed to the Department of Justice by then-President Barack Obama and was fired by President Donald Trump.
Former acting U.S. Attorney General Sally Yates, seen in a 2023 photo, has been assigned to investigate the "Cornell 7" rape allegations. Yates was appointed to the Department of Justice by then-President Barack Obama and was fired by President Donald Trump. (Bryan Bedder / Getty Images)

Cornell Appoints Former Acting Attorney General Who Was Fired by Trump for Insubordination to Lead Investigation

 By Jack Davis  October 6, 2026 at 4:54pm
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As a tempest swirls around Cornell University amid a high-profile case of alleged sexual misconduct, the college has appointed a former acting U.S. Attorney General to investigate.

The bare facts of the polarizing 2024 incident are that a woman had sex with multiple members of a Cornell fraternity.

A lawsuit filed in September alleges the incident was gang rape at Cornell’s Chi Phi fraternity. The woman, identified as Jane Doe, said she was too intoxicated to consent to sexual activity and took ketamine under pressure, according to USA Today.

The lawsuit names seven males who belonged to the fraternity at the time, as well as the fraternity, the university, and others. Cornell investigated the incident at the time. The men involved have all denied allegations against them.

As noted by The New Yorker, a welter of confusing and contradictory evidence has appeared, much of which indicates what might be called revolting and reprehensible conduct, but the issue of rape is less clear.

Do you trust Cornell University to handle this investigation fairly?

For example, texts surfaced apparently inviting men to have sex with the women, while texts also surfaced in the immediate aftermath of the Oct. 19, 2024 incident, in which Jane Doe appears to brush off the evening.

As the case makes headlines day after day, Cornell has responded by hiring Sally Yates to investigate.

Yates will join fellow Democrats Gov. Kathy Hochul and Attorney General Letitia James in investigating the case. Although she comes with service that included being the deputy attorney general at the Justice Department, and acting Attorney General after President Donald Trump took office in January 2017,  the appointee of former President Barack Obama also comes with the black mark of having been fired days into Trump’s term.

Related:
'Cornell 7' Member Turns Accusations Around, Says He Was the Victim and Jane Doe Was the Perpetrator

As noted by WNBC-TV, Yates was fired for refusing to defend in court Trump’s ban on immigration from certain countries. Trump called that an act of insubordination, saying she had “betrayed the Department of Justice,” and fired her.

But on Tuesday, Cornell said she had been hired “to lead a comprehensive independent review of how the University prevents and responds to sexual harassment, sexual assault and related misconduct on campus.”

Although the release announcing that Yates would be investigating said the scope was wide-ranging, it noted that “Yates and her team will conduct a detailed review of the University’s response to the allegations involving Jane Doe and members of the Chi Phi fraternity in October 2024, including whether Cornell followed its policies and procedures in responding to the matter.”

“Sally Yates brings extraordinary experience, independence and judgment to this work,” Anne Meinig Smalling, Chair of the Special Committee investigating the incident.

“The questions raised by the Jane Doe matter warrant a rigorous examination of Cornell’s response to that case, but our responsibility is broader. We have asked Ms. Yates and her team to examine Cornell’s overall approach to preventing and responding to sexual misconduct, identify where we are doing things well and where we can do better, and recommend changes that will help make our community safer,” Smalling said.

The review will also assess Cornell’s existing rules for responding to sexual assault allegations in the context of “Title IX, the Clery Act, the Violence Against Women Act’s Campus SaVE Act and New York State law, as well as recognized best practices in higher education for preventing and responding to sexual misconduct.”

Cornell said Yates “led U.S. Soccer’s independent investigation into allegations of abusive behavior and sexual misconduct in women’s professional soccer.”

Yates is a partner in the law firm King & Spalding.

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
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