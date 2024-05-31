UFC champs and other stars of the fighting community rushed to support former President Donald Trump following an absurd guilty verdict in a New York City kangaroo court.

On Thursday, a jury in Manhattan convicted Trump on 34 specious felony counts of falsifying business records related to “hush money” payments made to porn star Stormy Daniels and others during the 2016 presidential campaign.

Numerous legal experts slammed the unprecedented conviction of a former American president.

Meanwhile, stars of mixed martial arts and boxing reacted by publicly declaring their unwavering support for Trump, who was maliciously prosecuted by left-wing activists.

UFC champion Michael Chandler posted photos of himself with the former president on Instagram.

“You’ve been in my corner, now I’m in yours,” he wrote. “You know where I stand…and you know who I stand with. See you at the top!”

Retired UFC champ Tito Ortiz posted a new profile picture on his X account, showing him triumphantly holding an American flag while wearing trunks that read “Trump 2024.”

Similarly, former boxing champ Ryan Garcia wrote on X, “Donald T, If you are reading this, We are with you. Stay strong.”

Garcia also posted a photo of himself with the 45th president, suggesting the dubious guilty verdict just secured his reelection.

“Just like that, the new president,” he said. “He will still win. Just watch.”

Numerous legal experts blasted Trump’s conviction, saying it likely will be reversed on appeal.

Legal scholar Jonathan Turley, a law professor at George Washington University, wrote on X, “I obviously disagree with this verdict, as do many others. I believe that the case will be reversed eventually either in the state or federal systems.”

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, an alum of Harvard Law School, torched the prosecution of Trump as the warped “political agenda of some kangaroo court.”

“Today’s verdict represents the culmination of a legal process that has been bent to the political will of the actors involved: a leftist prosecutor, a partisan judge and a jury reflective of one of the most liberal enclaves in America—all in an effort to “get” Donald Trump,” DeSantis wrote on X.

Similarly, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton called the “sham trial” an outrageous abuse of the American judicial system.

“Today is a dark and shameful day in American history,” Paxton said.

“The corrupt Biden administration, an unhinged Judge and the deceitful Manhattan District Attorney and the New York Attorney General have conspired in a grotesque abuse of power, revealing their true agenda: to destroy our democracy and the Republic for which it stands,” he said.

Paxton added, “This is a battle of good versus evil and let me be clear: the political elite may think they’ve won this battle, but President Trump and the unstoppable MAGA movement will win the war.”

Trump has taken some low blows in the courtroom, but don’t count him out yet.

