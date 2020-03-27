Coronavirus Bill Debate Turns Chaotic When Dem Rep Refuses To Yield House Floor During Bizarre Rant

Freshman Rep. Haley Stevens refused to yield the floor as she yelled over others during the House of Representatives debate Friday morning on the $2 trillion relief package for Americans impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Michigan Democrat, wearing pink latex gloves, was allotted one minute to speak, The Hill reported.

She first began by talking about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effect on the American population.

“Amidst uncertainty, we work to keep Americans alive by stopping the spread of COVID-19. In these times heroes will be made not selected,” Stevens said.

She also praised the work done by doctors and scientists and Americans who are “sacrificing so much right now.”

TRENDING: Frmr Biden Staffer Drops Bombshell Allegation: Joe Pinned Me to the Wall Then Penetrated Me

As soon as her time was up, she requested 30 more seconds and marched on with her speech, ignoring two Maryland Democrats — House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, who repeated that “the gentlelady from Michigan is out of order,” and Rep. Anthony Brown, who was presiding over the proceedings.

“I rise before you adorning these latex gloves not for personal attention, not for personal attention, but to encourage you to take this disease seriously!” Stevens said, her voice growing louder as she tried to shout over everyone else in the chamber.

“I rise for every American who is scared right now,” she said.

Do you think Stevens just wanted attention? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 95% (1027 Votes) 5% (55 Votes)

Stevens kept yelling as she was granted an additional 30 seconds.

“To our doctors and our nurses, I wear these latex gloves to tell every American to not be afraid!” she said as her extra time expired.

She continued speaking even as Brown tried to move on with the debate and other representatives shouted, “Order!”

WATCH: Rep. Haley Stevens refuses to yield House floor https://t.co/T0l38r986e pic.twitter.com/Hh0SS8V40N — The Hill (@thehill) March 27, 2020

RELATED: Trump Signs $2 Trillion Coronavirus Bill into Law, Snubs Pelosi

It’s not the first time Stevens has screamed in public. Last October, she yelled at her constituents about dismantling the NRA.

Democratic and Republican leaders had to race back to Washington late Thursday as GOP Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky was expected to force a roll call vote in Congress on the emergency funding bill, NBC News reported.

Massie had tweeted a picture of a passage from the Constitution on Thursday, which suggested he would call a quorum:

US Constitution

ARTICLE I, SECTION 5, CLAUSE 1

Quorum requirement: pic.twitter.com/OT65x4vDkD — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) March 26, 2020

“If it were just about helping people to get more unemployment [benefits] to get through this calamity that, frankly, the governors have wrought on the people, then I could be for it,” Massie told WKRC-AM on Thursday, according to the Louisville Courier-Journal.

“But this is $2 trillion,” he said. “Divide $2 trillion by 350 million people — it’s almost $6,000 for every man, woman and child. I’m talking about spending.

“This won’t go to the men, women and children. So if you have a family of five, this spending bill represents $30,000 of additional U.S. national debt because there is no plan to pay for it.”

Although it is unlikely the bill won’t be passed, it could be delayed until 216 members are present.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.