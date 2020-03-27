SECTIONS
Coronavirus Bill Debate Turns Chaotic When Dem Rep Refuses To Yield House Floor During Bizarre Rant

By Erin Coates
Published March 27, 2020 at 11:11am
Freshman Rep. Haley Stevens refused to yield the floor as she yelled over others during the House of Representatives debate Friday morning on the $2 trillion relief package for Americans impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Michigan Democrat, wearing pink latex gloves, was allotted one minute to speak, The Hill reported.

She first began by talking about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effect on the American population.

“Amidst uncertainty, we work to keep Americans alive by stopping the spread of COVID-19. In these times heroes will be made not selected,” Stevens said.

She also praised the work done by doctors and scientists and Americans who are “sacrificing so much right now.”

As soon as her time was up, she requested 30 more seconds and marched on with her speech, ignoring two Maryland Democrats — House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, who repeated that “the gentlelady from Michigan is out of order,” and Rep. Anthony Brown, who was presiding over the proceedings.

“I rise before you adorning these latex gloves not for personal attention, not for personal attention, but to encourage you to take this disease seriously!” Stevens said, her voice growing louder as she tried to shout over everyone else in the chamber.

“I rise for every American who is scared right now,” she said.

Do you think Stevens just wanted attention?

Stevens kept yelling as she was granted an additional 30 seconds.

“To our doctors and our nurses, I wear these latex gloves to tell every American to not be afraid!” she said as her extra time expired.

She continued speaking even as Brown tried to move on with the debate and other representatives shouted, “Order!”

It’s not the first time Stevens has screamed in public. Last October, she yelled at her constituents about dismantling the NRA.

Democratic and Republican leaders had to race back to Washington late Thursday as GOP Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky was expected to force a roll call vote in Congress on the emergency funding bill, NBC News reported.

Massie had tweeted a picture of a passage from the Constitution on Thursday, which suggested he would call a quorum:

“If it were just about helping people to get more unemployment [benefits] to get through this calamity that, frankly, the governors have wrought on the people, then I could be for it,” Massie told WKRC-AM on Thursday, according to the Louisville Courier-Journal.

“But this is $2 trillion,” he said. “Divide $2 trillion by 350 million people — it’s almost $6,000 for every man, woman and child. I’m talking about spending.

“This won’t go to the men, women and children. So if you have a family of five, this spending bill represents $30,000 of additional U.S. national debt because there is no plan to pay for it.”

Although it is unlikely the bill won’t be passed, it could be delayed until 216 members are present.

Erin Coates
Contributor, News
Erin Coates started as an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. A University of Oregon graduate, Erin has conducted research in data journalism and contributed to various publications as a writer and editor.
Birthplace
Tucson, Arizona
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated with Honors
Education
Bachelor of Arts in Journalism, University of Oregon
Books Written
Contributor for Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future
Location
Prescott, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, French
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Health, Entertainment, Faith







