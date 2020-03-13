In Coronavirus Panic, Alyssa Milano Thanks God for Biden's Leadership, Unaware He's in Charge of Nothing

No one is going to confuse actress Alyssa Milano with a political genius anytime soon, and she keeps showing us why.

The former “Who’s The Boss” and “Charmed” star said she had tears in her eyes watching former Vice President Joe Biden speak Thursday, presumably about the coronavirus pandemic.

“I have tears in my eyes watching @JoeBiden right now. Thank God for his leadership during this crisis,” she said on Twitter.

I have tears in my eyes watching @JoeBiden right now. Thank God for his leadership during this crisis. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) March 12, 2020

“Unfortunately, this virus laid bare the severe shortcomings of the current administration,” Biden said in his speech.

“Public fears are being compounded by pervasive lack of trust in this president fueled by an adversarial relationship with the truth that [President Trump] continues to have.”

So, Milano, his leadership of what? Biden is in charge of absolutely nothing, including his own family if you believe he didn’t know about his son’s Ukraine dealings.

It’s also questionable that Biden is even in charge of his own mental faculties at this point.

All he did on Thursday was attack the president. How did he in any way help the nation during this time of crisis?

He didn’t.

Of course, in Milano’s warped mind, attacking President Trump is really all you need to do for her to get teary-eyed and gain her trust.

Milano is the same mental giant who attended a fundraiser for former Democratic presidential candidate, and world-class moonbat, Marianne Williamson.

“I’m going to my first fundraiser of the election cycle and it’s for-@marwilliamso,” Milano tweeted in July.

“I know. I know. But she’s the only candidate talking about the collective, soulful ache of the nation & I think that’s an important discussion to have,” she said.

I’m going to my first fundraiser of the election cycle and it’s for-@marwilliamson. I know. I know. But she’s the only candidate talking about the collective, soulful ache of the nation & I think that’s an important discussion to have. Look for her soon on @sorrynotsorry. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) July 17, 2019

Democratic socialist Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders had previously sought the endorsement of Milano, for some reason believing that endorsement would have value.

She was also an advisor to Biden as she shifted his support for the Hyde Amendment, which prevents federal funding of abortion clinics, Fox News reported.

This is the brain trust that the Democrats have on their team as they head into the 2020 presidential election.

Wise idea gentlemen. Hollywood support helped so much in 2016.

