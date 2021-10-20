Coroner Arrives on Scene as Police Appear to Tell Brian Laundrie's Parents They 'Might Have Found Something'

The parents of Brian Laundrie, the missing person of interest in the death of Gabby Petito, were seen in Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park in Florida Wednesday morning to examine some items potentially belonging to their son as a local coroner arrived on the scene.

In a video obtained by Fox News, an officer appeared to show Chris and Roberta Laundrie unknown items and allegedly told them, “I think we might have found something.”

The park was closed to the public and media following the discovery.

BREAKING NEWS: Coroner arrives at Florida park after items belonging to Brian Laundrie found https://t.co/vNauCnCCs5 pic.twitter.com/5b0bQFwfNx — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 20, 2021

The couple left the park at approximately 8:45 a.m. local time. They “appeared emotional” upon arriving home to protesters, according to the report.

Steven Bertolino, the Laundrie family’s attorney, said law enforcement is now pursuing a more detailed investigation of the area.

“The Sarasota County Medical Examiner has been called to the scene, and Pasco County Sheriff’s office said a cadaver dog and two spotters were also on site. The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Response Team and the Lee County Sheriff’s Office are also now on scene along with a mobile unit and a tent,” CNN reported.

Petito and Laundrie’s story has captured the attention of the nation in recent weeks. After the couple traveled across the country in a van over the summer, Petito’s family became suspicious when they could not reach their daughter.

Petito’s family filed a missing person’s report that led to a nationwide search for their daughter. Petito’s body was found near a campsite in Wyoming’s Grand Teton National Park on Sept. 19.

A coroner’s report later declared her death was due to “strangling by a human being.” Laundrie has served as the key suspect.

A later report revealed the couple had been stopped by police in August regarding a reported domestic dispute.

The couple was later released after officers interviewed Petito and Laundrie regarding the incident.

The nationwide search for Laundrie has continued unsuccessfully for several weeks. Reports from as far away as the Appalachian Trail surfaced, with even the famous Dog the Bounty Hunter at one time being involved in the search.

Nicole Schmidt, Petito’s mother, took to Twitter earlier in October with a message aimed at Laundrie, urging him to turn himself in to law enforcement.

“Mama bear is getting angry! Turn yourself in! @josephpetito agrees. #justiceforgabby #americasdaughter,” she tweeted.

On her Twitter account, Schmidt described herself as “A mom on a mission, the fight for change and prevention will never end! My Gabby will never be forgotten!”

