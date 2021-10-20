Share
News
Lifestyle

Coroner Arrives on Scene as Police Appear to Tell Brian Laundrie's Parents They 'Might Have Found Something'

 By Dillon Burroughs  October 20, 2021 at 11:38am
Share

The parents of Brian Laundrie, the missing person of interest in the death of Gabby Petito, were seen in Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park in Florida Wednesday morning to examine some items potentially belonging to their son as a local coroner arrived on the scene.

In a video obtained by Fox News, an officer appeared to show Chris and Roberta Laundrie unknown items and allegedly told them, “I think we might have found something.”

The park was closed to the public and media following the discovery.

Trending:
Coroner Arrives on Scene as Police Appear to Tell Brian Laundrie's Parents They 'Might Have Found Something'

The couple left the park at approximately 8:45 a.m. local time. They “appeared emotional” upon arriving home to protesters, according to the report.

Steven Bertolino, the Laundrie family’s attorney, said law enforcement is now pursuing a more detailed investigation of the area.

“The Sarasota County Medical Examiner has been called to the scene, and Pasco County Sheriff’s office said a cadaver dog and two spotters were also on site. The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Response Team and the Lee County Sheriff’s Office are also now on scene along with a mobile unit and a tent,” CNN reported.

Petito and Laundrie’s story has captured the attention of the nation in recent weeks. After the couple traveled across the country in a van over the summer, Petito’s family became suspicious when they could not reach their daughter.

Should Laundrie's parents be further questioned regarding Brian Laundrie's disappearance?

Petito’s family filed a missing person’s report that led to a nationwide search for their daughter. Petito’s body was found near a campsite in Wyoming’s Grand Teton National Park on Sept. 19.

A coroner’s report later declared her death was due to “strangling by a human being.” Laundrie has served as the key suspect.

A later report revealed the couple had been stopped by police in August regarding a reported domestic dispute.

The couple was later released after officers interviewed Petito and Laundrie regarding the incident.

The nationwide search for Laundrie has continued unsuccessfully for several weeks. Reports from as far away as the Appalachian Trail surfaced, with even the famous Dog the Bounty Hunter at one time being involved in the search.

Related:
Day Care Owner Convicted of Keeping 26 Children in the Basement of Her Business

Nicole Schmidt, Petito’s mother, took to Twitter earlier in October with a message aimed at Laundrie, urging him to turn himself in to law enforcement.

“Mama bear is getting angry! Turn yourself in! @josephpetito agrees. #justiceforgabby #americasdaughter,” she tweeted.

On her Twitter account, Schmidt described herself as “A mom on a mission, the fight for change and prevention will never end! My Gabby will never be forgotten!”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Dillon Burroughs
Breaking News/Media Reporter
Dillon Burroughs reports on breaking news for The Western Journal and is the author or co-author of numerous books.
Dillon Burroughs reports on breaking news for The Western Journal and is the author or co-author of numerous books. An accomplished endurance athlete, Burroughs has also completed numerous ultramarathons. He lives in Tennessee with his wife and three children.




loading
Arizona AG Seeks Temporary Restraining Order to Stop Biden's 'Unconstitutional' COVID-19 Vaccine Mandates
Definition of 'Fully Vaccinated' Could Receive 'Update,' According to CDC Director
Former Education Secretary Calls Biden 'Toy Totalitarian,' Admits American Freedom 'Is at Stake'
Rep. Stefanik Blasts Biden for Mocking Opposition to Vaccine Mandates, Says It's 'Un-American'
DeSantis Calls Special Session of Florida Lawmakers to Pass Protections for Workers Against Vaccine Mandates
See more...

Conversation