Coroner Savages Parents After 16-Year-Old Is Found Cold and Gray on Veranda

A teenager in Australia died during the Christmas holiday three years ago after consuming copious amounts of alcohol, prompting a coroner to rebuke his parents in an assessment of the incident.

The now-deceased 16-year-old and his parents were at his aunt’s home in the northern part of Victoria on Christmas Day in 2022, during which the boy, named by the pseudonym LG during court proceedings, passed away, according to a Thursday report from News.com.au, which is based in Australia.

The teenager brought drinks to the party, such as 10 vodka cruisers and some UDL-brand cans of premixed drinks, while he also managed to access a bar stocked with spirits.

“Allowing a minor to consume this amount of alcohol poses significant risks to their health and wellbeing and it should not have occurred,” state coroner Catherine Fitzgerald wrote in her report about the incident.

“There was wholly inadequate supervision of LG’s consumption of alcohol and level of intoxication by both his parents and adult family members,” she continued.

“This effectively permitted LG to consume a dangerous amount of alcohol throughout the day and into the evening.”

Fitzgerald added that “it bears remembering that he was only sixteen years of age, and the sale and supply of alcohol to minors is illegal.”

The boy’s parents were reportedly the ones who gave him the vodka and UDL cans, intending him to consume them during his summer holiday, according to a report from British news outlet The Guardian.

His mother did not want him to bring the drinks that day, but she did not crack down on the behavior to avoid causing a fight before the Christmas party, which about a dozen adults attended.

His sister meanwhile told a coroner that her brother was “a bit dazed and maybe already had a vomit” shortly after they arrived at their aunt’s place.

The 16-year-old reportedly threw up after lunch in the backyard, which was a “tactical vomit” to enable additional bingeing. He continued drinking throughout the afternoon.

The boy’s parents were both intoxicated and were driven home by 11:00 p.m. that night, but their son continued drinking between midnight and 1:00 a.m., according to The Guardian.

Early the next morning, his uncle found him with foam and vomit coming from his mouth and with a gray appearance.

His uncle performed CPR, but a CT scan taken on Dec. 28, 2022, showed that he was braindead.

Fitzgerald also concluded that the teen’s life could have been saved had a relative called an ambulance.

“He would have received medical intervention in the form of airway and oxygen support which would have prevented his deterioration and subsequent death,” she said, per The Guardian.

“The assessment made by adults present was that he would be fine when left drunk and unsupervised on a couch to ‘sleep it off,’ and the assessment made the next morning was that he was simply ‘hungover,’” she added.

