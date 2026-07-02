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Folarin Balogun of the United States celebrates after scoring a goal which is later disallowed due to an offside during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match between USA and Bosnia and Herzegovina at San Francisco Bay Area Stadium on July 1, 2026, in Santa Clara, California.
Folarin Balogun of the United States celebrates after scoring a goal which is later disallowed due to an offside during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match between USA and Bosnia and Herzegovina at San Francisco Bay Area Stadium on July 1, 2026, in Santa Clara, California. (Jamie Squire / Getty Images)

'Corruption' Allegations Fly as Controversial Referee Decision Dents US World Cup Hopes

 By Jack Davis  July 2, 2026 at 9:10am
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After two players fell to the ground in a tangle of legs during Wednesday night’s match between the United States and Bosnia-Herzegovina, a referee made a call that could hurt America’s hopes in the World Cup tournament.

Star forward Folarin Balogun was hit with a red card after he dragged his cleats onto the back of a Bosnian player’s leg and onto his foot, according to ESPN.

The call was made after a video review.

The call was criticized by Clay Travis, who posted his fury on X.

“It’s impossible to defend this call. Impossible. Ref should be fired and investigated for corruption,” he posted.

Was this a bad call?


Although the call did not stop the U.S. team from defeating Bosnia-Herzegovina 2-0, the real impact will come in the American team’s next game against Belgium.

Tournament rules require that any player slapped with a red card for a foul must sit out his team’s next game.

Journalist Marc Caputo was irate about the call.

Related:
MUST SEE: The Moment US World Cup Team Bows in Prayer to God Before Entire Stadium After Critical Victory


“Folarin Balogun drew the red card for one simple reason: @FIFAWorldCup is corrupt. Dirty refs need to rig the next game against the U.S. by knocking out its leading goal-scorer from the next game,” he posted on X.

Coach Mauricio Pochettino said Balogun was “sad” and “disappointed,” and also disputed the call, according to ESPN.

“For me, never is it a red card,” Pochettino said. “Never was there intention to step on the player.”

“If the intention is to damage the opponent, OK, I understand. But that was a normal action in football that you are, you know, fighting for the ball and your feet land, no?” he said.

“I think in this stage of the tournament where every player is important, I think it’s a bit bogus,” midfielder Weston McKennie said after learning there is no appeal process.

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
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