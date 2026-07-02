'Corruption' Allegations Fly as Controversial Referee Decision Dents US World Cup Hopes

After two players fell to the ground in a tangle of legs during Wednesday night’s match between the United States and Bosnia-Herzegovina, a referee made a call that could hurt America’s hopes in the World Cup tournament.

Star forward Folarin Balogun was hit with a red card after he dragged his cleats onto the back of a Bosnian player’s leg and onto his foot, according to ESPN.

The call was made after a video review.

Messi didn’t get a red card for this. But, Balogun got a red card. Make it make sense, FIFA… pic.twitter.com/Ce9mePP5g6 — Jon Root (@JonnyRoot_) July 2, 2026

The call was criticized by Clay Travis, who posted his fury on X.

“It’s impossible to defend this call. Impossible. Ref should be fired and investigated for corruption,” he posted.

Was this a bad call? Yes No

Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (280 Votes) No: 1% (4 Votes)

It’s impossible to defend this call. Impossible. Ref should be fired and investigated for corruption. pic.twitter.com/cQ3hwzWr5m — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) July 2, 2026



Although the call did not stop the U.S. team from defeating Bosnia-Herzegovina 2-0, the real impact will come in the American team’s next game against Belgium.

Tournament rules require that any player slapped with a red card for a foul must sit out his team’s next game.

Journalist Marc Caputo was irate about the call.

Folarin Balogun drew the red card for one simple reason: @FIFAWorldCup is corrupt. Dirty refs need to rig the next game against the U.S. by knocking out its leading goal-scorer from the next game https://t.co/AQmi47rPH2 — Marc Caputo (@MarcACaputo) July 2, 2026



“Folarin Balogun drew the red card for one simple reason: @FIFAWorldCup is corrupt. Dirty refs need to rig the next game against the U.S. by knocking out its leading goal-scorer from the next game,” he posted on X.

Coach Mauricio Pochettino said Balogun was “sad” and “disappointed,” and also disputed the call, according to ESPN.

“For me, never is it a red card,” Pochettino said. “Never was there intention to step on the player.”

🚨 Jamie Carragher weighs in on Folarin Balogun’s controversial red card in USA vs Bosnia and Herzegovina, comparing it to Messi’s challenge against Algeria: 🗣️ “This is exactly the kind of decision that makes you question what VAR is actually for. Balogun gets sent off in a… pic.twitter.com/kRrqReQ7jE — TeeJee🇵🇹 (@TeeJeeUtd) July 2, 2026

“If the intention is to damage the opponent, OK, I understand. But that was a normal action in football that you are, you know, fighting for the ball and your feet land, no?” he said.

“I think in this stage of the tournament where every player is important, I think it’s a bit bogus,” midfielder Weston McKennie said after learning there is no appeal process.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.