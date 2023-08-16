'Corruption': GOP Furious as Hunter Biden Texts Show He Paid Joe's Bills for 'Past 11 Years'

House Republicans are up in arms following the latest tranche of damning texts from Hunter Biden suggesting his father had profited from the lucrative influence-peddling scheme Hunter engaged in when Joe Biden was vice president.

In a 2018 text thread spotlighted Tuesday by Fox News, Hunter claims to have paid his dad’s bills for the “past 11 years.”

The revelation corroborates speculation that President Joe Biden directly benefited from the numerous deals his son arranged with foreign entities that resulted in the family pocketing over $20 million.

Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York — the chairwoman of the House Republican Conference — said the messages prove Joe Biden is compromised and had sold out his country.

“This is what corruption looks like,” Stefanik told Fox. “For seemingly the entirety of Joe Biden’s vice presidency, his son Hunter was selling access to his father to the highest bidder while paying off his Joe Biden’s credit card bills. There can no longer be any doubt that Joe Biden is compromised.”

In an April 2018 text thread with his then-assistant Katie Dodge, Hunter discussed paying bills through a Wells Fargo credit line.

He wrote that his Wells Fargo bank account had “shut me out again,” according to Fox News.

“Too many cooks in the kitchen,” he wrote on April 12, 2018. “Too many profile changes and such. Happened 10 days ago too. What do you need? I’m going to bank in a few. Need to verify identity in person.”

“I need to pay AT&T,” Dodge replied.

Do you think Biden is corrupt? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (71 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Hunter directed Dodge to pay the bill using both his debit card and his “Wells Fargo credit line.”

He wrote, in a reference to his business longtime partner Eric Schwerin: “My dad has been using most lines on this account which I’ve through the gracious offerings of Eric have paid for past 11 years.”

House Republicans said the latest slew of incriminating texts adds to the mounting evidence suggesting the Biden family is corrupt.

“There’s more. Much, much more,” Rep. Clay Higgins of Louisiana told Fox. “Joe Biden is most certainly a heavily compromised career politician. Republicans on the Oversight Committee are revealing the depths of his corruption, and everyone close to him will be burned by the inferno of his crash.”

Republican Rep. Paul Gosar of Arizona agreed.

“Bank records don’t lie,” he told Fox. “Follow the money: All transactions lead to the ‘Big Guy’ and his money-laundering shell games. Joe Biden should be impeached.”

Republican Rep. Tim Burchett of Tennessee slammed the president in a fiery post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“This is no longer just about Hunter Biden,” Burchett tweeted. “The president shared this bank account with him. More and more evidence just keeps hitting us in the mouth and eventually there’s got to be some justice. The American people are owed that much.”

This is no longer just about Hunter Biden. The president shared this bank account with him. More and more evidence just keeps hitting us in the mouth and eventually there’s got to be some justice. The American people are owed that much. https://t.co/BMiSyYH5zZ — Rep. Tim Burchett (@RepTimBurchett) August 15, 2023

Previous tranches of texts by Hunter Biden suggest his finances were commingled with his dad’s for years.

In a 2010 email, Schwerin wrote that he was transferring money from Joe Biden’s tax refund check into Hunter’s account because “he owes it to you,” according to Fox News.

“A 2016 email from Schwerin to Hunter indicated that Hunter was expected to pay an AT&T bill in the amount of $190 for ‘JRB [Joseph R. Biden],” Fox reported.

In a 2019 text to his daughter Naomi spotlighted by the U.K. Daily Mail, Hunter complained that he had been forced to fork over half his salary to his dad.

“I hope you all can do what I did and pay for everything for this entire family Fro (sic) 30 years,” Hunter wrote. “It’s really hard. But don’t worry unlike Pop, I won’t make you give me half your salary.”

At this point, there is a mountain of circumstantial evidence suggesting this president abused his power to enrich himself and his family. The American people deserve an explanation for this disgraceful scndal.

At the very least, Biden should turn over his bank statements to allay public concern that he sold out the country. If he has nothing to hide, then he has nothing to worry about, right?

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.