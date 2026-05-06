Cory Booker Admits Dems Are Coming for Supreme Court if They Win Midterms

Sen. Cory Booker, a New Jersey Democrat, said this week that Democrats are still eyeing major changes to the Supreme Court if they win the Senate in November.

During a Tuesday appearance on “All-In with Chris Hayes” on MSNOW, Booker openly discussed “reforming” the court.

Host Chris Hayes noted that many Democratic voters increasingly believe “something has to be done” about the court’s conservative majority.

He asked Booker whether going after the court had become a priority for Democrats seeking to regain power in November.

“The Supreme Court is another example of an area where most Americans agree,” Booker claimed.

Booker then argued in favor of imposing term limits on Supreme Court justices.

“In addition, most Americans agree that Supreme Court justices shouldn’t sit on those benches until they’re so ailing,” Booker said.

“So, yes, we have to think hard about how we’re going to reform the court and bring it back into alignment,” he added.

He also accused the court of having eviscerated “years and years and years of progress” by ruling last week that states cannot gerrymander districts based on race.

Booker’s threat comes after years of Democrats and liberal activists openly floating proposals to restructure the court.

Most Americans agree the Supreme Court should not have the most relaxed ethics laws in the country. Most Americans – Republican and Democrat – don’t think justices should be able to hold onto their seats forever. pic.twitter.com/1zqUOhczzX — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) May 6, 2026

After Republicans secured a 6-3 conservative majority following the confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett, many on the left demanded that the high court be packed.

Some congressional Democrats proposed increasing the number of justices from nine to 13.

Others pushed to add Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico as states, proposals that would arguably give Democrats four more permanent Senate seats in addition to a packed court.

In an opinion piece published by The Hill this week, Becket Adams noted that many liberals only view the Supreme Court as illegitimate whenever they disagree with major rulings.

“There is no version of the Supreme Court that Democrats and their supporters in the press will be happy with that is not explicitly liberal and explicitly pro-Democratic Party,” Adams said.

Adams further pointed out that conservative justices routinely go against the Trump administration, despite claims that the court operates as a purely partisan institution.

“From the moment the Supreme Court gained a conservative majority in 2020, Democrats and left-wing commentators have been waging a non-stop campaign to delegitimize it,” Adams wrote.

“There wasn’t even a honeymoon period. Allegations of tyranny and illegitimacy have been the reflexive response to every decision from this court, regardless of the legal merits.”

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