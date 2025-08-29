Share
Commentary
Sen. Cory Booker, a Democrat from New Jersey, questions witnesses during a special forum on the rising cost of education at the Dirksen Senate Office Building on May 14, 2025, in Washington, D.C. (Jemal Countess / Getty Images for Student Borrower Protection Center)

Cory Booker Bizarrely Tries to Make Hurricane Katrina About Trump on Storm's 20th Anniversary

 By Samuel Short  August 29, 2025 at 8:39am
President Donald Trump has absolutely nothing to do with Hurricane Katrina, but that did not stop New Jersey Democratic Sen. Cory Booker from bringing him up anyway.

Booker posted to social media platform X to commemorate the devastation brought by Katrina to the people of New Orleans, a travesty that Accuweather says killed 1,392 people.

That should be a fairly bipartisan or even non-political matter 20 years removed. To be sure, during the event, there were plenty of politics at play, but Trump was nowhere near the office then occupied by George W. Bush.

Despite that obvious fact, Booker could not help himself.

“As we mark the 20th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina devastating New Orleans and towns big & small across the gulf, I grieve with the people in the region for the loss they’ve experienced and the long road to rebuild since,” he wrote.

“But I also fear how the Trump-Vance administration would respond to a similar disaster today,” he continued.

“Gutting the national weather service that monitors hurricanes, incompetent and distracted leadership at the Department of Homeland Security who would ‘lead’ disaster response, and Trump himself, who prioritizes self-image and loyalty to his regime over providing assistance to Americans,” the New Jersey lawmaker bizarrely added, somehow making a natural disaster from two decades ago a tirade about Trump.

He ended by saying, “I sincerely hope today provides a moment of introspection for those serving this administration, and allows them the opportunity to course correct before it’s too late.”

Would Trump handle a Katrina-like disaster better than Biden would have?

The post in itself should raise eyebrows, once again proving that Trump Derangement Syndrome is not just an insult to poke fun at the left, but an actual condition.

Additionally, X users were quick to respond, noting how poorly former President Joe Biden handled last year’s Hurricane Helene that devastated North Carolina.

Another appeared to mock Booker, writing, “Trump started Katrina!!!” as that seemed to be the conclusion the lawmaker was only a step away from making.

Booker is worried that federal funding cuts would impact the country’s level of preparedness for a natural disaster if Trump had his way.

Rep. Chip Roy, a Republican from Texas, gave a great example of how ineffective national, taxpayer-funded services have been in helping people during a crisis when he brought up NPR and its poor effort to respond to the floods in that state that killed 135 people.

According to Roy, NPR through Texas Public Radio took 19 hours to sound the alarm and start warning residents, opting instead to use airtime to remind listeners why they need more money.

But local stations broke in, warning Texas immediately.

Booker might want to keep a more open mind. Trump cannot physically stop a hurricane, and taxpayer-funded services have not exactly done a stellar job in recent memory, as Biden and NPR show us.

Then again, none of this is relevant, as Booker could have just made a nice commemorative post about Katrina and moved along.

