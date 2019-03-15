Cory Booker ‘Very Confident’ Democrats Will ‘Make History,’ Announces Plans for Running Mate

Democratic presidential candidate Cory Booker said Friday that the Democratic Party’s 2020 presidential ticket will be an exercise in diversity.

Booker said Friday he was “very confident” Democrats would “make history” with its 2020 crop of candidates, The Hill reported.

“No matter what — I’m looking you in the eye and saying this — there will be a woman on the ticket,” the New Jersey senator said during a campaign stop in Lebanon, New Hampshire, according to WHYY.

“I don’t know if it’s in the vice president’s position or the president’s position, but if I have my way, there will be a woman on the ticket,” he said.

Booker offered a nod to the Democrats’ 2016 candidate, Hillary Clinton.

TRENDING: Flashback: Black Leaders Issue Powerful Message to CNN over Don Lemon’s Anti-White Comments

“I wish there was a woman president right now. I worked very hard to make sure there was a woman president,” Booker said. “It would be something I think is wrong if we don’t start to see gender diversity in this country at the highest levels.”

Not everyone in the crowd took his remarks as a reason to vote for Booker.

“I’m not trying to be mean or anything. We don’t need a man in the White House to fight for our rights,” Mary Jane Mulligan, a Democratic state representative, said.

“He’s an excellent candidate, but I would really like him to use his energy to really back up and support the women (seeking the White House),” she said.

Women in the crowded Democratic presidential field include Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii and Sens. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, Kamala Harris of California, Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota and Kirsten Gillibrand of New York.

Booker was asked last month about gender diversity when he appeared on Rachel Maddow’s MSNBC show.

“If you got the nomination, would you commit to choosing a woman as your vice president?” she asked.

“We have such a great field of leaders. I think that you will rarely see a Democratic ticket anymore without gender diversity, race diversity. I think it’s something that we should have. So I’m not going to box myself in. But should I become it, you know I’ll be looking to women first,” Booker said then.

In response to those comments, Fox News host Greg Gutfeld mocked Booker in an Op-Ed published for Fox News.

RELATED: Jeb Bush Calls for a Republican Challenger to Take On Trump in 2020

“A perfect gentleman doing the limbo. He knows a man should open the door for a woman. Figuratively, not literally. That would sexist!” Gutfeld wrote.

Gutfeld said the Democrats’ strategy revolves around pandering to what voters want to hear.

“Every day is a test on how far you’ll bend for approval. It’s a limbo bar for your character — no matter how low others go, you got to go lower.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.