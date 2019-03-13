SECTIONS
Cory Booker: Founding Fathers Wrote ‘Bigotries’ into the Constitution

Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., speaks at a campaign event at the Nevada Partners Event Center in North Las Vegas, Nevada, Feb. 24, 2019. Booker is campaigning for the 2020 Democratic nomination for presidentEthan Miller / Getty ImagesSen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., speaks at a campaign event at the Nevada Partners Event Center in North Las Vegas, Nevada, Feb. 24, 2019. Booker is campaigning for the 2020 Democratic nomination for president. (Ethan Miller / Getty Images)

By Jack Davis
Published March 13, 2019 at 4:51pm
Democratic presidential candidate Cory Booker bemoaned the shortcomings of America’s Founding Fathers in an interview with National Public Radio.

“The founders were imperfect geniuses. They wrote a lot of our bigotries into (the Constitution),” Booker said.

The New Jersey senator did not elaborate about those “bigotries” in the NPR interview, which was published Thursday.

However, he made it clear that he sees his presidential campaign as modeled along the lines of those who have fought “bigotries.”

“If you think about how we have overcome those things, it’s always been by creating, first, calls to consciousness, speaking truth about the injustices, and then bringing together those uncommon coalitions,” Booker said.

His comment about the Constitution created a heated debate on social media.

Race has been a major theme of Booker’s campaign, which he announced during Black History Month.

He told NPR the nation’s criminal justice system is unfair to “people of color.”

“There are some countries that incarcerate political opposition, some countries that incarcerate the media … but if you look at our prisons and jails we incarcerate overwhelmingly the addicted, mentally ill, low-income, low-income, low-income folks … and then disproportionately people of color,” he said.

As noted by New York Post writer Rich Lowry, Democrats have become increasingly disenchanted with the Constitution ever since they lost their high-stakes battle to quash the nomination of Justice Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court.

Amid attacks on the Senate as a “grotesquely unrepresentative body,” Lowry said the problem was not the Constitution but the Democratic Party.

“The root of the problem is that Democrats, who threw all in with an urban-oriented ‘coalition of the ascendant’ beginning in 2008, don’t have much appeal to the middle of the country anymore,” he wrote. “As recently as 2010, both senators from North Dakota were Democrats, and back in 2004, both senators from South Dakota were Democrats.

“The disenchantment with the Senate is a function of the left’s preference for coastal rule. It wants California to have the whip hand in our national life. But why should Los Angeles and San Francisco have an outsized role in governing distant, rural parts of the country, with which they have no sympathy?”

Print
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a free-lance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
