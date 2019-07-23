SECTIONS
Cory Booker: I Sometimes Want To Punch ‘Out of Shape,’ ‘Physically Weak Specimen’ Trump

By Joe Setyon
Published July 23, 2019 at 8:25am
New Jersey senator and 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Cory Booker said Monday he “sometimes” feels like punching President Donald Trump, whom he referred to as “out of shape” and “physically weak.”

Booker made his remarks during an appearance on NBC’s “Late Night with Seth Meyer.”

During a recent campaign event in Iowa, Booker said a former college football player encouraged him to hit Trump.

“He’s a big guy, he puts his arm around me and goes, ‘Dude, I want you to punch Donald Trump in the face,’” Booker recalled.

“And I stop in my tracks and I go, ‘Dude, that’s a felony, man.'”

But just because it’s a crime doesn’t mean Booker doesn’t sometimes feel the urge to do it anyway.

And while the senator said he would never hit Trump, that didn’t stop him from taking a shot at the president’s physical fitness.

“And, you know, Donald Trump is a guy who you understand he hurts you, and my testosterone sometimes makes me want to feel like punching him, which would be bad for this elderly, out of shape man that he is if I did that,” Booker said.

Do you think Booker's remarks were out of line?

“This physically weak specimen,” he added, referring to Trump.

Booker curiously went on to claim that expressing a desire to physically fight one’s opponents is a tactic Trump uses.

“You see what I’m talking there? That’s his tactics. And you don’t beat a bully like him fighting him on his tactics, on his terms, using his turf,” Booker said.

“He’s the body-shamer, he’s the guy that tries to drag people in the gutter,” the New Jersey Democrat added.

“This is a moral moment in America, and to me, what we need from our next leader — especially after the time of moral vandalism that we’re in right now — is we need a leader that’s not going to call us to the worst of who we are, but call us the best of who we are.”

This is not the first time a Democrat has suggested he wants to fight Trump.

“If we were in high school, I’d take him behind the gym and beat the hell out of him,” former vice president and current 2020 contender Joe Biden said last year in reference to Trump, according to CNN.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Joe Setyon
Associate story editor
Joe Setyon is an associate story editor for The Western Journal who has spent his entire professional career in editing and reporting. He previously worked in Washington, D.C., as an assistant editor/reporter for Reason magazine.
