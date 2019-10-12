Cory Booker Twists Old Testament Bible Verse To Further LGBT Agenda

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey on Thursday used an Old Testament Bible verse to buttress his support for LGBT Americans.

The comment came during a CNN town hall event devoted to LGBT issues in which the Democratic presidential candidates attending vied with each other to show their willingness to support LGBT voters.

Booker was responding to a UCLA student who attended an all-girls Catholic high school in New Jersey. She complained that her high school would not allow an “LGBTQ-plus club.”

Booker cited Micah 6:8 as he responded.

“It said in Micah, ‘Oh what do you want from your Lord? Oh what is it you want from your people?'” Booker said.

“Which is to do justice, love kindness and walk humbly — walk humbly — and, so for me, I cannot allow, as a leader, that people are going to use religion as a justification for discrimination.”

Booker claimed his position did not trample on anyone’s religious convictions.

“I can respect your religious freedoms but also protect people from discrimination,” he said. “My faith, as well as my American values, will make me fight on every front to make sure that people are not discriminating against someone because of who they are.”

Booker’s version of theology was called into question on Twitter.

#SparticusBooker even Satan can quote the Bible out of context for his own demonic purposes. Yo Cory … let me edify you my lost son, it also says TO THE POINT: homosexuality and transvestites are an ABOMINATION to Him. Deal with that.😑https://t.co/k4FG4xNR9C — Gerard de Marigny (@GerarddeMarigny) October 11, 2019

Heretic @CoryBookerBe very careful, you blasphemously use God’s Word to try to get elected. God will not hold you blameless. Jesus said “If you love Me keep my commandments”. Booker quotes this Old Testament Bible verse to defend LGBTQ rightshttps://t.co/VkL4xf33xl — Eric Thompson (ET) (@ETTalkShow) October 11, 2019

I guess Booker didn’t read the part where the Lord said homosexuality is a abomination unto the Lord or he doesn’t understand what abomination means?Sen. Corey Booker quotes this Old Testament Bible verse to defend LGBTQ rights https://t.co/xAqvBw44in — larry nelson (@LarryNelsonthe) October 11, 2019

During the event, Booker called violence against LGBT individuals a “national emergency” and noted his proposal to create an Office on Hate Crimes and White Supremacy, CNN reported.

“Thirty percent of LGBTQ youth, 30 percent, have reported missing school in the last month because of fears for their physical safety,” he said. “We live in a country where we still see regular, everyday violence and intimidation and bullying against Americans, because of who they are.”

“So, number one, I am going to appoint a secretary of education, first of all, that sees the dignity and the worth and the value of every one of our children, and I will have a department of education that takes the steps necessary to protect all children in America.”

Part of that, he said, was to re-impose an Obama-era edict that ordered all schools to let transgender individuals decide which bathroom they want to use.

President Donald Trump threw out that policy, saying the issue was for states and communities to decide.

“So first of all, point-blank, this is a real problem in America and I will, number one, change the Trump administration’s guidance back to what the Obama administration’s guidance was that schools should allow people to use the bathrooms that conforms with their gender identity, but we cannot stop there,” Booker said.

“We must use our Department of Justice and the Department of Education’s civil rights division to go after schools that are denying people equal rights and equal protections and that’s the last point I want to make,” he said.

