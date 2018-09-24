Bill Cosby, Once Known as ‘America’s Dad,’ Facing Possible Life Sentence

On Monday, a judge will decide the fate for ‘America’s Dad’ Bill Cosby after the comedian has been found guilty of three counts of aggravated indecent assault.

The 81-year-old comedian’s sentencing hearing could conclude with a potential sentence of life in prison, according to NPR.

Cosby has been bound to his mansion with an ankle bracelet in suburban Philadelphia over the past five months.

However, if the judge so chooses, he could be sending Cosby to a prison cell for the rest of his life.

The sentencing hearing is scheduled for two days, but it is unclear if the hearing will take longer.

Several witnesses are scheduled to testify — including psychologists who are set to testify in favor of Cosby’s character.

Prosecutors, moreover, were wanting to bring in dozens more Cosby accusers, but were denied by the judge in Monday’s hearing.

Regarding the hearing, Debroah Tuerkheimer, a former sex crimes prosecutor said, “Everybody will be watching. Everyone will want to know if Cosby is given a pass after all this. If the answer is no, that’s a message that will reverberate.”

A life sentence, however, isn’t the only option in the judge’s playbook.

NPR notes that Judge Steven O’Neil could sentence Cosby to house arrest or 10 months to four years in prison.

However, Pennsylvania state law allows the judge to go beyond the guidelines and allows him to sentence Cosby as he sees fit – even decades in prison.

David Harris, a University of Pittsburgh law professor notes, however, that just a few years in prison could turn into a life sentence for the 81 year-old legally blind comedian.

He says, “Even a term of a few years could be the equivalent of a life sentence for Cosby.”

Cosby’s lawyers, moreover, are expected to push the comedian’s age, legal blindness, lack of criminal record as well as his philanthropy.

NPR notes that if the judge in fact sentences Cosby to prison, the comedian will be handcuffed and will be immediately led to his prison cell.

Over 60 women have come forward to accuse Cosby of sexual misconduct.

