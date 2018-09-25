Cosby-Kavanaugh Comparison on CNN Sparks Outrage: ‘A New Low’

One cable news pundit attracted criticism Tuesday when she said it “just doesn’t make any sense” for people to applaud the prison sentence of disgraced comedian Bill Cosby on sexual assault charges while defending Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

As The Hill reported, a number of conservatives expressed outrage over attorney Yodit Tewolde’s remarks on CNN comparing Cosby, who was sentenced to three to 10 years in state prison, to Kavanaugh, who is accused of sexual misconduct by a high school classmate.

“I’m looking at people actually saying and applauding (Pennsylvania Judge Steven O’Neill) and his sentence and then in the same breath wanting to defend Kavanaugh,” she said.

Tewolde went on to call the disparate reactions “disturbing,” describing this week’s events as part of “a monumental, defining moment … when you have someone like Cosby going to prison and then in the same breath having Kavanaugh possibly going to the highest court in the land.”

In her opinion, those advocating for Kavanaugh’s confirmation to the Supreme Court “could not in the same breath now applaud this verdict that this judge has handed down.”

CNN host Brooke Baldwin didn’t comment on her statements.

Benny Johnson, a reporter for The Daily Caller, said Tewolde’s remarks and Baldwin’s silence represented a “new low” in political discourse.

CNN Guest just compared Cosby to Kavanaugh: "A defining moment when you have someone like Cosby going to prison and someone like Kavanaugh going to the highest court in the land. Anyone defending Kavanaugh could not applaud this." CNN Host stays silent. This is a new low. pic.twitter.com/cqbv1dA1Q8 — Benny (@bennyjohnson) September 25, 2018

To Johnson and other critics, comparing the unsubstantiated allegation against Kavanaugh regarding a high school party 36 years ago to Cosby’s felony convictions is illogical and unfair.

Both Cosby and Kavanaugh have denied the claims, but Conservative Review TV’s director of engagement noted the cases are fundamentally different.

Jason Howerton tweeted that Cosby “faced an actual trial and was found guilty,” while Kavanaugh “faces uncorroborated allegations from high school,” questioning Tewolde’s use of the comparison.

CNN guest compares convicted serial rapist Bill Cosby, who faced an actual trial and was found guilty, to Brett Kavanaugh who faces uncorroborated allegations from high school.@BrookeBCNN doesn’t say a word. What is this?pic.twitter.com/wQInbCCkAH — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) September 25, 2018

“What is this?” he asked.

The Daily Wire’s Ryan Saavedra suggested Baldwin deserved some share of the blame for failing to hold her guest to account.

CNN Guest compares convicted rapist Bill Cosby to Judge Brett Kavanaugh as @BrookeBCNN stays silent and offers no pushback. pic.twitter.com/1QH8eVc8Zi — Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) September 25, 2018

“CNN Guest compares convicted rapist Bill Cosby to Judge Brett Kavanaugh as @BrookeBCNN stays silent and offers no pushback,” he wrote.

Kavanaugh and accuser Christine Blasey Ford are scheduled to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee later this week to address the allegations.

The nominee and his wife appeared on Fox News on Monday and he once again stood firm amid calls for him to withdraw his nomination.

"I'm not going to let false accusations drive us out of this process." —Brett Kavanaugh Watch @MarthaMacCallum's full interview with Judge Kavanaugh and his wife Ashley tonight on Fox News Channel at 7p ET. https://t.co/QFmLfIwW4R pic.twitter.com/r8J2TUYQDj — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 24, 2018

“I’m not going to let false accusations drive us out of this process,” Kavanaugh said.

