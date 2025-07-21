Malcolm-Jamal Warner, best known for his role as Theo Huxtable on “The Cosby Show,” has died. He was 54.

Warner drowned while swimming during a family vacation in Costa Rica, a source confirmed to People magazine.

The actor was caught in a strong current near Cocles Beach in Limon, Costa Rica, according to the Costa Rican National Police.

Warner’s body was discovered Sunday afternoon. Authorities confirmed his identity shortly afterward, ABC News and TMZ both reported.

"The Cosby Show" alum Malcolm-Jamal Warner has died at the age of 54, TMZ has learned 🕊️🙏 pic.twitter.com/Q5wGaMNjoo — TMZ (@TMZ) July 21, 2025

His official cause of death was asphyxia, police told ABC News.

Warner’s representative did not immediately respond to a request for comment, according to People.

Warner played the only son of Bill Cosby’s character, Cliff Huxtable, for all eight seasons of “The Cosby Show” from 1984 to 1992.

He received an Emmy nomination for his role as Theo Huxtable.

Born August 18, 1970, in Jersey City, New Jersey, Warner rose to stardom at a young age.

He hosted “Saturday Night Live” in 1986 at just 16 years old.

Following his success on “The Cosby Show,” Warner co-starred with Eddie Griffin in the UPN sitcom “Malcolm & Eddie,” which aired from 1996 to 2000.

He also played Dr. Alex Reed in the BET series “Reed Between the Lines.”

Warner made guest appearances on numerous television shows over the years.

He had a recurring role on Fox’s medical drama “The Resident,” appearing in five of the show’s six seasons.

Warner’s most recent credited performance was in 2024, when he appeared in four episodes of ABC’s “9-1-1.”

Social media was awash in mournful tributes:

Rip. Theo was such a big part of my childhood😭💔 pic.twitter.com/meuYxUwOiv — Milkyway🐮 (@milkxwayy) July 21, 2025

“Rip. Theo was such a big part of my childhood,” one X user comment with thousands of likes posted.

Others on social media mourned the loss while noting just how omnipresent the actor had been for children of a certain age:

His death marks a tragic loss for fans of one of television’s most iconic family sitcoms.

Warner’s portrayal of Theo made him a household name during the 1980s and 1990s.

