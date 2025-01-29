The Cost of Being Pro-Life

Last week, President Donald Trump pardoned 23 pro-life advocates who were convicted for protesting peacefully outside abortion clinics.

Those pardoned were moms, dads, grandmothers, and grandfathers — all pro-life crusaders who dared to pray outside of abortion clinics across the United States.

Convicted of violations of the Freedom of Access to Clinics Act, many of these champions for life had been sentenced and incarcerated for up to 41 months — a clear violation of the First Amendment.

Following President Trump’s issuance of the pardons, emotions ran high as Bevelyn Williams, a young mother, was reunited with her husband and their two young daughters.

A mother was physically separated from her daughters simply for the act of praying that expectant mothers would choose to preserve the lives of their unborn children. Bevelyn Williams was boldly speaking up for those who cannot speak for themselves, for the rights of all who are destitute.

Bevelyn and the other 22 individuals used their freedom to stand courageously for the unborn in the face of persecution. They represent a courage that is increasingly rare in our world.

For those of us who claim to be “pro-life,” their sacrifice challenges us to reflect on what it truly means to live out that conviction and what we are willing to sacrifice in order to be a voice for the voiceless.

The First Amendment guarantees and protects the right to protest peacefully, yet these advocates were arrested, tried, and convicted as criminals for exercising this fundamental right.

This never should have happened. Their punishment was unjust, and it highlights the growing hostility toward those who dare to speak out against the destruction of the innocent lives of the unborn.

While moving, their story also raises an uncomfortable question that we must ask ourselves: What price are we willing to pay to stand for life in today’s society? In a culture that seemingly despises the sanctity of life, being pro-life is far from easy, convenient, or trendy.

This is not merely a political issue; this is profoundly a moral and spiritual issue that requires action and willingness to stand for what God says is right, even when it costs us something.

Truthfully, the courage that these citizens exhibited isn’t an optional act reserved for a selected few. It is indicative of the kinds of stands that are essential to the future of the pro-life movement.

While each of us may not choose to stand and pray outside an abortion clinic, we cannot fail to do something personally to face the challenges that arise when we defend the lives of the unborn, whose very existence is under attack.

Standing for pro-life convictions looks different for each of us. It could look like supporting women in crisis pregnancies — giving them dignity and honor while walking alongside them and meeting their practical needs.

It could be welcoming vulnerable orphans into our homes temporarily through foster care or permanently through adoption. But no matter how we advocate in private, it is imperative that we speak up for life in both public and private spaces, even when it’s unpopular.

What are you willing to give up to defend the defenseless? Are you willing to sacrifice your comfort, your time, or your resources to fight for life?

Ultimately, the courage to be pro-life doesn’t come from within ourselves; it comes from the Lord. Christians and all who are pro-life must pray for the strength to stand for what is right, even in a world that views the message as folly.

We must ask God to break our hearts for what breaks His. We must ask for a willingness to sacrifice, hands ready to serve, and voices bold enough to speak on behalf of those who cannot speak for themselves.

The pardons of these 23 advocates remind us of the cost of standing for life and the immense privilege of fighting for the vulnerable. Let us follow their example and courage by asking ourselves what the cost is for us to be pro-life.

The views expressed in this opinion article are those of their author and are not necessarily either shared or endorsed by the owners of this website. If you are interested in contributing an Op-Ed to The Western Journal, you can learn about our submission guidelines and process here.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.