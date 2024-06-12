Share
Costco Customers Enraged After Chain Offers New Deal Americans Can't Have, Rivaling $1.50 Hot Dog

 By Michael Austin  June 12, 2024 at 1:31pm
An American food staple has been added to the menu at Costco’s food court — though not in the United States.

An image of a Canadian Costco food court menu shared on Reddit on May 21 has customers upset that a particular food item isn’t being sold in the States.

That item — listed as “Chicken Strips and Fries” — costs Canadian Costco-goers $6.99 CAD (which would convert to about $5.10 in the States).

“Why the hell doesn’t Costco USA have french fries or chicken strips?!?! I would kill for that!!” one Reddit user wrote.

“Wait … you guys in the US don’t even have fries ???” another commented.

“Instead of the chicken strips and fries, we have the turkey sandwich and f-ing chicken bake?” another wrote.

The inclusion of the chicken strip basket isn’t the only feature unique to the Canadian Costco menu.

The widely beloved $1.50 hot dog deal — the premiere staple of the Costco food court — is also available in Canada for $1.50 — except in Canada that $1.50 is in Canadian dollars.

That converts to roughly $1.09 in U.S. dollars, showing that Canadian customers benefit from quite a discount on the meal compared to their U.S. counterparts.

The social media discussion over the Canadian menu soon spread beyond just Reddit.

The discussion also made its way over to X, where demands and wishes for U.S. Costcos to adopt the menu item were numerous as well.

“I think adding chicken fingers & fries to the @Costco #FoodCourt in U.S. locations is long overdue. ⁦@costcocanada⁩ has had this for years. The kiosks have lessened the required labor to do this,” one X user posted.

Several commenters speculated that the reason U.S. Costcos do not have chicken strips or french fries has to do with fire code restrictions against deep fryers in warehouse-style buildings.

“I’m more jealous of the poutine than the chicken strips,” another wrote. Poutine, which originated in rural Quebec, consists of french fries covered in cheese curds and gravy.

U.S. Costco-goers do at least have one item all to themselves.

According to the New York Post, the chain recently began selling a $6.99 turkey sandwich, which is “not available at Canadian locations.”

With you we will be able to field journalists, do more investigative work, expose more corruption, and get desperately needed truth to millions of Americans. 

 

Michael Austin
Manager of Writing and Reporting
Michael wrote for a number of entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020 as a staff reporter. He now manages the writing and reporting teams, overseeing the production of commentary, news and original reporting content.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, Michael volunteered as a social media influencer for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, he went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal in 2020 as a staff reporter.

Since then, Michael has been promoted to the role of Manager of Writing and Reporting. His responsibilities now include managing and directing the production of commentary, news and original reporting content.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Culture, Faith, Politics, Education, Entertainment




