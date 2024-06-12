Costco Customers Enraged After Chain Offers New Deal Americans Can't Have, Rivaling $1.50 Hot Dog
An American food staple has been added to the menu at Costco’s food court — though not in the United States.
An image of a Canadian Costco food court menu shared on Reddit on May 21 has customers upset that a particular food item isn’t being sold in the States.
That item — listed as “Chicken Strips and Fries” — costs Canadian Costco-goers $6.99 CAD (which would convert to about $5.10 in the States).
“Why the hell doesn’t Costco USA have french fries or chicken strips?!?! I would kill for that!!” one Reddit user wrote.
“Wait … you guys in the US don’t even have fries ???” another commented.
“Instead of the chicken strips and fries, we have the turkey sandwich and f-ing chicken bake?” another wrote.
The inclusion of the chicken strip basket isn’t the only feature unique to the Canadian Costco menu.
The widely beloved $1.50 hot dog deal — the premiere staple of the Costco food court — is also available in Canada for $1.50 — except in Canada that $1.50 is in Canadian dollars.
That converts to roughly $1.09 in U.S. dollars, showing that Canadian customers benefit from quite a discount on the meal compared to their U.S. counterparts.
The social media discussion over the Canadian menu soon spread beyond just Reddit.
The discussion also made its way over to X, where demands and wishes for U.S. Costcos to adopt the menu item were numerous as well.
“I think adding chicken fingers & fries to the @Costco #FoodCourt in U.S. locations is long overdue. @costcocanada has had this for years. The kiosks have lessened the required labor to do this,” one X user posted.
I’m more jealous of the poutine than the chicken strips.
Several commenters speculated that the reason U.S. Costcos do not have chicken strips or french fries has to do with fire code restrictions against deep fryers in warehouse-style buildings.
“I’m more jealous of the poutine than the chicken strips,” another wrote. Poutine, which originated in rural Quebec, consists of french fries covered in cheese curds and gravy.
U.S. Costco-goers do at least have one item all to themselves.
According to the New York Post, the chain recently began selling a $6.99 turkey sandwich, which is “not available at Canadian locations.”
