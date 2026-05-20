Costco shoppers making a routine run for bulk paper towels and rotisserie chickens may want to take a second look at what’s sitting in their kitchen.

The warehouse giant has issued a recall of a very popular kitchen gadget, creating the sort of “did I buy that?” panic familiar to anyone who’s ever wandered out of Costco with the three items they needed and 17 they definitely didn’t.

While recalls are hardly unusual for a retailer that moves products at Costco’s enormous scale, the latest alert has drawn fresh attention because of the nasty injury suffered by a customer.

Costco announced Friday that it is recalling a variety of electric kettles, including an electric kettle set that included a 1.5-liter kettle.

The individual unit of concern is the ZWILLING Enfinigy Pro Electric Kettle, which was being recalled “due to the potential for the handle to loosen or break off. This could lead to accidents or injuries (such as scalding) if hot water spills out uncontrollably.”

The individual kettles were units sold between October and December of 2021 at Costco and Home Goods for $120-$200.

The set, meanwhile, has similar concerns due to the kettle’s loose handle. Both the silver and black sets are affected.

The affected kettles can be identified by model numbers 53101-200 and 53101-201 for the 1.5L ENFINIGY Electric Kettle, and 53101-500, 53101-501, 53101-502, 53101-503 and 53101-504 for the 1.5L ENFINIGY Electric Kettle Pro.

“If you have this item please stop using it immediately and return it to your nearest Costco for a full refund,” the company announced.

According to Fox News, over 113,000 units are part of this recall.

More pressingly, Costco’s concerns about scalding were not hypothetical, as at least one person suffered second-degree burns due to the malfunctioning unit.

According to Medline Plus, a second-degree burn occurs when a person burns both the top layer of their skin (the epidermis) and the layer below it (the dermis).

Fox News added that about “113,440 kettles were recalled in the United States. The outlet also noted that an additional 43,963 kettles were sold in Canada and 48 were sold in Mexico.

This isn’t the only recall that the retail giant is currently grappling with.

More than 18,000 woven patio swings sold at Costco have been recalled because the swing seat can detach from the frame during use, posing a risk of serious injury or death. https://t.co/7t8yvqaINa pic.twitter.com/EpP9S1Lrtt — KTLA (@KTLA) May 18, 2026

According to KTLA-TV, Costco is also currently in the midst of recalling over 18,000 patio swings that were sold at Costco stores and online between February 2026 and March 2026. They sold for $549 to $649.

Similar to the handles on the recalled kettles, these swings can apparently spontaneously detach from the frame, leading to potential injury or death.

Costco had received eight reports about the swing detaching, leading to a litany of injuries, such as impact injuries to the head and arm.

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