Share
Commentary

Costume of the Year? Joe Biden Halloween Viral Video Trend Goes Bonkers on the Internet

 By Randy DeSoto  November 2, 2023 at 4:59am
Share

Dressing up like Joe Biden appeared to be a popular Halloween costume choice this season, but not for the reasons the president would like.

People wore Ronald Reagan masks at Halloween when I was a kid, but it seemed to be mostly because people liked him.

Reagan was re-elected in 1984, winning 49 of the 50 states.

The FiveThirtyEight daily poll tracker showed the current president with 53.0 percent disapproval compared with 39.5 percent approval on Wednesday, so he does not appear to be heading for a landslide victory.

Kids wearing Joe Biden masks on Halloween were doing so to make fun of him.

Trending:
Desperate WH Breaks Out Kamala Harris to Lay Out Strategy After Polls Drop Double Digits

One video that went viral on social media showed some boys dressed up like Secret Service agents trying to help a pretend Biden up some steps.

After Biden slipped, the boys picked him and and exhorted him, “One step, Mr. President.”

If The Western Journal launched a podcast, would you subscribe?

And when he made it, the boys cheered and clapped: “Good job, Mr. President.”

However, he then started to turn the wrong way, so they grabbed a hold of him and said, “This way, Mr. President.”

Other footage showed a person dressed up as Biden veering off the sidewalk and falling.

He then brushed himself off and continued on.

@balayne81 #halloween #joebidencostume ♬ Funny Song – Funny Song Studio & Sounds Reel
Related:
Congress Has the Power to Make Biden 'Crime Family' Crumble, And It Must Be Used

In another viral video, a kid in a Biden costume can be seen wandering all over the place as his Secret Service agents try to steer him right.

The “president” walked up to a woman and said, “Good afternoon.”

She responded, “It’s evening, sir.”

He then walked over and tried to smell her, something the real Biden has been known to do.

The woman laughed and told him, “No, no, no, do not smell me.”

@annahy_maldonado Sir.. we can help you #happyhalloween ♬ original sound – Annahy_Maldonado

The Biden videos had millions of views on X and TikTok.

Just last month, the real Biden stumbled multiple times as he tried to take the stage at an event in Philadelphia.

He’s also had problems with the steps of Air Force One since becoming president.

And, of course, Biden’s penchant for smelling children and women’s hair and inappropriate touching is well-documented.

There has been an uptick in young men identifying themselves as conservative, while those saying they are moderate or liberal has gone down since Biden took office, according to the Survey Center on American Life.

The 80-year-old president arrived in Washington in 1973 as a U.S. senator, so he’s had a long run. Not a good run, but a long one.

If even youths are more or less saying by their Halloween antics, “You’re not up to the job,” it’s probably time for Biden to hang it up.

A Note from Our Founder:

 

Silicon Valley and the Big Tech tyrants have done everything they can to put The Western Journal out of business. Our faithful members have kept us going.

 

If you’ve never chosen to become a member, let me be honest: We need your help today.

 

I also want to send you an autographed copy of “Counterpunch,” which will give you a plan to fight back for our beloved country.

 

Join right now – The Western Journal stands for truth in this difficult time.

 

Please stand with us by becoming a member today.

Floyd G. Brown
Founder of The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Share
Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 2,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




Mar-a-Lago Judge Repeatedly Smacks Down Jack Smith in Scathing New Order
Costume of the Year? Joe Biden Halloween Viral Video Trend Goes Bonkers on the Internet
Matthew Perry Concerned 'Friends' Creator During His Appearance at 2021 Reunion
Don't Let End Times Thinking Divert Attention from What God's Trying to Do on Earth Now
Christian Leaders Determined Not to Repeat Biggest Mistake from 'Jesus Revolution'
See more...

Conversation