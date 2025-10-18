'I Couldn't Play': Child Thanks Trump for Sending National Guard to Fight Crime

A young boy thanked President Donald Trump on Thursday for deploying the National Guard to Memphis, Tennessee, to fight crime.

The child, who is named Braylon, said in a TikTok post uploaded by his mother that he could not play outside before the arrival of the National Guard because he feared that he would get shot. He said that the National Guard’s presence has made the city “peaceful” and safer for all of the residents.

“My name is Braylon and I live here in Memphis. I’ve been noticing not just a slight change, more of a detrimental change of how peaceful Memphis is ever since the National Guard came,” the child said. “There were a lot of things that I couldn’t do before the National Guard came because I had to worry about guns and stuff. I couldn’t play because I was worried that somebody might pull out a gun or something. But now I can do that. And I just wanted to thank the President of the United States for bringing the National Guard here.”

WATCH: Young man in Memphis thanks POTUS for making Memphis safe pic.twitter.com/mC3nLLUZn1 — Kaelan Dorr (@Kaelan47) October 16, 2025

Troops arrived in Memphis on Oct. 10 to quell the high crime rates and increase arrests of violent criminals throughout the city. As of Thursday, the Memphis Safe Task Force has made 978 total arrests and seized 197 illegal firearms.

In 2024, Memphis had the highest violent crime rate out of every major U.S. city, with 2,501 incidents per 100,000 residents, according to Stateline, citing FBI data. Despite this, Democratic Memphis Mayor Paul Young said on CNN that he was “certainly not happy” about the National Guard deployment.

The administration first deployed National Guard troops to Washington, D.C., in August, which has led to over 4,000 arrests and the seizure of over 400 firearms as of Tuesday, Attorney General Pam Bondi confirmed. While the liberal media claimed crime was down by 34 percent in Washington, local police data excluded aggravated and felony assault, whereas the FBI indicated that crime had only fallen by 10 percent.

A majority of voters in Washington believed Trump’s crime crackdown was “justified and necessary.”

The National Guard has also been deployed to Chicago, which has experienced a significant surge in homicides in the past decade. Democratic Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson have repeatedly lamented the presence of the National Guard and begged Trump not to deploy any troops.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.