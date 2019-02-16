Coulter Turns on Trump: This Is 100% Trump’s Fault

Conservative political commentator Ann Coulter came to Paul Ryan’s defense after President Donald Trump seemed to blame the former House speaker for not building the border wall sooner.

“I’m very disappointed at certain people, particular one, for not having pushed this faster,” Trump said during his announcement declaring a state of emergency at the border.

A reporter asked if that person was the former Republican House speaker, Trump said that he didn’t want to get into it.

“When asked if that person was Paul Ryan, Trump says let’s not talk about it,” USA Today reporter Christal Hayes tweeted.

Trump says he is not happy that the border wall wasn’t pushed earlier and says he’s unhappy with one person in particular. When asked if that person was Paul Ryan, Trump says let’s not talk about it. pic.twitter.com/zrfdKwDpli — Christal Hayes (@Journo_Christal) February 15, 2019

Coulter chimed in on Twitter and said that the lack of border wall was the president’s fault, no one else’s.

“This is not Paul Ryan’s fault,” Coulter tweeted. “It’s not Mitch McConnell’s fault. Trump ran AGAINST the GOP and won. Responsibility is 100% his.”

This is not Paul Ryan’s fault. It’s not Mitch McConnell’s fault. Trump ran AGAINST the GOP and won. Responsibility is 100% his. — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) February 15, 2019

Coulter also addressed the president’s comments about her personally, after he was asked about political commentators affecting public policy.

“THANK YOU, Mr. President for admitting that your total capitulation on campaign promises has nothing to do with me,” Coulter tweeted.

THANK YOU, Mr. President for admitting that your total capitulation on campaign promises has nothing to do with me. https://t.co/f8Yff96nfl — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) February 15, 2019

Coulter has been a strong proponent of Trump’s border wall plan but said in a previous interview that she believes Trump will “just have been a joke presidency who scammed the American people, amused the populist for a while, but he’ll have no legacy whatsoever” without the wall.

In response to Coulter’s latest criticism, Trump said, “I don’t know her,” Politico reported.

“I haven’t spoken to her in way over a year. The press loved saying ‘Ann Coulter.’ Probably if I did speak to her, she’d be really nice,” he said. “I just don’t have the time to speak to her.”

Trump also went out of his way to say how much he appreciated the work of conservative pundits such as Sean Hannity, Rush Limbaugh, Laura Ingraham and others, but specified that they “don’t direct policy.”

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders backed up that assertion while speaking on Fox News later in the day when asked about the tweet:

“I don’t think Ann Coulter has any influence over this White House or influence over much of anything, to be honest,” Sanders said. “I don’t think she did before the president became the president, I don’t think she does now. I just don’t see her as being an influential voice in this country, and certainly not one in this building.”

