Path 27
Commentary

Count Me Out: Manchin Throws a Wrench in Dems' $3.5T 'Bankrupt America' Bill

 By Randy DeSoto  September 3, 2021 at 8:21am
Path 27

Finally, a voice of reason among the Democratic Party’s ranks.

“[S]ome in Congress have a strange belief there is an infinite supply of money to deal with any current or future crisis, and that spending trillions upon trillions will have no negative consequence for the future. I disagree,” Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia wrote in a Thursday opinion piece for The Wall Street Journal.

For this reason, he cannot sign onto the Democrats’ $3.5 trillion “human infrastructure” bill.

Manchin noted the current national debt is $28.7 trillion and growing. Further, over the past 18 months, Congress has authorized more than $5 trillion in COVID-19-related spending.

“An overheating economy has imposed a costly ‘inflation tax’ on every middle- and working-class American,” he argued.

Trending:
Biden Mocks Trump While Bragging on Himself: 'Imagine If the Other Guy Was Here'

“Now Democratic congressional leaders propose to pass the largest single spending bill in history with no regard to rising inflation, crippling debt or the inevitability of future crises.”

Inflation hit an annual 5.4 percent rate in July, matching a 20-year high from the previous month. Gasoline prices, which are up $1 per gallon from last year, are a major contributor to the inflation spike.

The massive government spending is contributing to inflation partly because it is being funded by the Federal Reserve printing money.

Further, hundreds of billions of these dollars went right into Americans’ bank accounts through stimulus payments and enhanced unemployment benefits.

Do you think Congress should add new entitlement programs? 

That money is then spent, and when too many dollars chase too few goods, you get inflation. Pretty basic stuff.

Manchin called for a “strategic pause” on any new entitlement government programs and additional stimulus spending.

“A pause is warranted because it will provide more clarity on the trajectory of the pandemic, and it will allow us to determine whether inflation is transitory or not,” he wrote.

Related:
Woke Companies Could Have Given $16K to Every Poor Black Household, But Here's What They Did Instead

Among the big-ticket items in the Democrats’ $3.5 trillion plan are universal pre-K, rental assistance payments, tuition-free community college, paid family and sick leave, expanded health care benefits, climate initiatives and permanent residency status for those who entered the country illegally.

To give some perspective, the entire revenues taken in by the federal government in fiscal year 2019, prior to the pandemic, equaled $3.5 trillion.

That amount was $984 billion short of the amount spent, $4.4 trillion.

Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, national defense and $375 billion in interest on the national debt were all among the federal outlays.

In 2020, the amount of revenue dropped only slightly to $3.4 trillion despite the COVID-19 shutdowns. However, the federal government spent almost twice that much — $6.6 trillion — leading to about a $3.1 trillion deficit.

The Congressional Budget Office projects a deficit of just over $3 trillion for the current 2021 fiscal year.

In other words, the Democrats have no business adding on new entitlement programs, especially when we’re not paying for the ones we have.

Even if additional revenue could be raised through higher taxes without doing significant damage to the economy, that money should be directed toward shrinking the deficit, not new obligations.

“I have always said if I can’t explain it, I can’t vote for it, and I can’t explain why my Democratic colleagues are rushing to spend $3.5 trillion,” Manchin wrote.

“I, for one, won’t support a $3.5 trillion bill, or anywhere near that level of additional spending, without greater clarity about why Congress chooses to ignore the serious effects inflation and debt have on existing government programs,” the senator added.

Thank God. Finally, at least one Democrat gets it.

And with a 50-50 split in the Senate, that just might be enough to stave off a fiscal catastrophe.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , ,
Path 27
Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 1,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




loading
Officials Just Dropped Devastating News About Americans Stranded in Afghanistan
Count Me Out: Manchin Throws a Wrench in Dems' $3.5T 'Bankrupt America' Bill
They Chopped Actress' Feet Off: Afghan-American Filmmaker's Chilling Taliban Story
Joe Biden: Manchurian President or Just Plain Incompetent?
Lawmaker/Afghan Vet: Terrorists Were 'Waiting for a President Like Joe Biden'
See more...

Conversation