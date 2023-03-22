Country Artist Goes on Expletive-Filled Rant After Revealing Who She Introduced Son To: 'Arrest Me'

Virtue signaling, B-list country singer Maren Morris leapt into the news cycle this week by proudly saying she has taken her 2-year-old son to see drag queens and demanded that the state of Tennessee “arrest” her for doing so.

During Monday’s “Love Rising” benefit event for gay causes, the Texas-born singer, who lives in Nashville, was reacting to a recent law passed in Tennessee that bans children from attending sexualized drag shows in the Volunteer State.

Morris, who has had three number-one Country Airplay chart hits since 2016, was indignant after Tennessee’s Republican Gov. Bill Lee signed a law early this month that designates drag shows as “adult cabaret entertainment,” and bans children from being allowed to attend.

The law, which goes into effect on April 1, features a misdemeanor penalty for those who violate the ban on a first offense and up to six years in jail for subsequent offenses, which are branded felonies, according to NBC News.

“The bill gives confidence to parents that they can take their kids to a public or private show and will not be blindsided by a sexualized performance,” bill sponsor Senate Majority Leader Jack Johnson wrote of the legislation.

But Morris, a big supporter of transgenderism and who is a loud-and-proud LGBT advocate, recently told the audience at the pro-gay concert that she is proud of exposing her tiny tot to drag queens.

“And yes, I introduced my son to some drag queens today, so Tennessee, f—ing arrest me,” Morris reportedly said on stage Monday, according to Variety.

“I brought my son here earlier today for soundcheck, and he’s turning 3 this week, and we got to go in the room where all the queens were getting ready and doing their makeup,” Morris gushed from the stage.

“And he freaked out when he went in there because it’s just magic what drag queens do. There’s wigs everywhere, and the smell of hairspray and wig glue; there’s glitter; everyone’s in a good mood. It’s just like a room of love. And we went back to my dressing room and my son is like, ‘I need the queens!'” she exclaimed.

WARNING: The following post and video contain language which some may find offensive.

🔥 WATCH: “And yes, I introduced my son to some drag queens today, so Tennessee — FUCKING ARREST ME.” @MarenMorris at the #LoveRising benefit concert in NASHVILLE last night, opposing the @GovBillLee @TNGOP #SlateOfHate. 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️❤️ pic.twitter.com/oHi6785otc — The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) March 21, 2023

Fellow B-list singer Hayley Williams also denounced the state for its laws to protect children from inappropriate sexual performances.

“I imagine if you’re a drag performer in this town — skilled, talented, creative, amazing — I can’t help but think that all of them wake up some mornings and are like, ‘Why the f–k did I shave my legs for this?’ You know? ” Williams bellowed before going into the Deana Carter song from 1995, “Did I Shave My Legs for This?”

Williams went on to blast Tennessee for its conservative legislature and added, “I don’t want to be a preacher, but I wanted to say first off that the creative community, the artists, the people that I’ve met here, many of who are part of the LGBTQ community, have changed my life and made me a better person. They’ve changed my family’s life, and I’m so grateful to be a part of fighting for all of you. And I hope that whatever small part I play can help. We have so many good artists in this city. Holy cow. To be a part of this community… I mean, it honestly feels some days like I want to run — I’ll be real. It’s you, it’s everybody here that’s involved, that keeps me feeling at home here.”

Nashville is one of the few deep-blue areas of Tennessee, mostly due to the entertainment industry influence seen there.

For her part, Morris also posted about her issues with her adopted home state on Instagram. In an Instagram story on Tuesday, “The Middle” singer said she asked her stylist to put her in a suit for the “Love Rising” concert on purpose “to demonstrate the subjectivity of drag and gender expression,” Fox News noted.

“There’s a reason we feel powerful in a suit, but why? Is it our tinges of both the feminine and masculine being on public display? Is it just more comfortable than a dress? Or is it just hot and makes you feel like a d*** superhero?” Morris asked.

Morris has been a loud advocate for the gay agenda for years. In 2022 she jumped in to criticize country star Jason Aldean’s wife, Brittany, for her comments against transgenderism. Morris called the singer and his wife “transphobic.” Morris later began selling T-shirts based on her attacks of Aldean and claimed that the proceeds would go to the radical gay advocacy group GLAAD and a transgender activist group, Entertainment Weekly wrote.

Of course, Tennessee’s ban on exposing children to sexualized gay performances is a sensible rule. Children should not be subjected to such grooming for the gay agenda.

