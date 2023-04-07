Country Artists Announce Benefit Concert for Victims of Covenant School Shooting

Multiple county music artists will appear at a concert to benefit the families of victims of the March 27 Covenant School shooting in Nashville.

Three children and three adults were killed when transgender shooter Audrey Hale opened fire before Hale was later killed by police.

The concert will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Fisher Center in Nashville, according to the Fisher Center.

The center announced that Carrie Underwood, Thomas Rhett, Ben Rector, Matt Maher, Natalie Hemby, Chris Tomlin, Sixpence None the Richer, Colony House, Stephanie and Nathan Chapman, Dave Barnes, Steven Curtis Chapman, Drew Holcomb, Ellie Holcomb, The War and Treaty, The Warren Brothers, Ketch Secor, Lady A, Trent Dabbs, Mat Kearney, Tyler Hubbard, Brett Taylor, Luke Laird, Sandra McCracken, Dwan Hill, Jasmine Mullen and Sarah Kroger will appear.

The concert is already sold out.

The concert will be hosted by author Annie Downs, according to People.

“I’m so honored to be a part of this event, gathering with our city and rallying around a school and community that I love so much,” she said.

“Nashville is once again stepping up and using its talents and resources to support the community,” Hemby said.

“After attending the funerals of victims, who were also friends, it will be healing for me to be able to sing songs about hope in a broken world, and to honor the victims, the school, and the first responders,” Hemby said.

According to WZTV-TV, when the Covenant School resumes classes, it will be at the Brentwood Church of Christ, which has agreed to be a temporary home for the school.

In an Op-Ed in The Tennessean, Rev. Mary Cady Bolin said public events and private grief are each important ways of coming to terms with the shooting and its toll.

We paid respects at this solemn and sad location this week. It seems like the embodiment of evil in our world manifests this way these days. I pray for God’s mercy on us all, and his healing for the families. #CovenantSchool pic.twitter.com/N4rL5bsLRN — Bradford Holland MD FACS (@DrBradHolland) April 6, 2023

“My hunch is that in our world of immediate answers we do not give ourselves time to grieve because it’s too uncomfortable and uncertain. After all, God is most confusing when He is silent. Therefore, we deduce, if we can busy ourselves we do not have to feel what we worry might be His absence,” she wrote.

“Are we, fellow Christian in 2023, developing a ritual of busyness as a way to sideline suffering we don’t want to feel? To be sure, mourning is not dignified or Instagram worthy, but it is essential in relationship with God, especially in times of tragedy, for us to ask, “Where are you?” she wrote.

“Going through the process of grief forces us admit that we do not have answers and that we are, at the end of the day, helpless. It is that vulnerability that will turn us toward God, especially in the Holy Week ahead,” she wrote.

