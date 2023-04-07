Parler Share
Carrie Underwood and Thomas Rhett pose with their Entertainer of the Year awards at the 55th Academy of Country Music Awards at the Grand Ole Opry on September 16, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. (John Shearer / Getty Images)

Country Artists Announce Benefit Concert for Victims of Covenant School Shooting

 By Jack Davis  April 7, 2023 at 8:18am
Multiple county music artists will appear at a concert to benefit the families of victims of the March 27 Covenant School shooting in Nashville.

Three children and three adults were killed when transgender shooter Audrey Hale opened fire before Hale was later killed by police.

The concert will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Fisher Center in Nashville, according to the Fisher Center.

The center announced that Carrie Underwood, Thomas Rhett, Ben Rector, Matt Maher, Natalie Hemby, Chris Tomlin,  Sixpence None the Richer, Colony House, Stephanie and Nathan Chapman, Dave Barnes, Steven Curtis Chapman, Drew Holcomb, Ellie Holcomb, The War and Treaty, The Warren Brothers, Ketch Secor, Lady A, Trent Dabbs, Mat Kearney, Tyler Hubbard, Brett Taylor, Luke Laird, Sandra McCracken, Dwan Hill, Jasmine Mullen and Sarah Kroger will appear.

The concert is already sold out.

The concert will be hosted by author Annie Downs, according to People.

“I’m so honored to be a part of this event, gathering with our city and rallying around a school and community that I love so much,” she said.

Should more events helping victims of the tragedy be held?

“Nashville is once again stepping up and using its talents and resources to support the community,” Hemby said.

“After attending the funerals of victims, who were also friends, it will be healing for me to be able to sing songs about hope in a broken world, and to honor the victims, the school, and the first responders,” Hemby said.

According to WZTV-TV, when the Covenant School resumes classes, it will be at the Brentwood Church of Christ, which has agreed to be a temporary home for the school.

In an Op-Ed in The Tennessean, Rev. Mary Cady Bolin said public events and private grief are each important ways of coming to terms with the shooting and its toll.

“My hunch is that in our world of immediate answers we do not give ourselves time to grieve because it’s too uncomfortable and uncertain. After all, God is most confusing when He is silent. Therefore, we deduce, if we can busy ourselves we do not have to feel what we worry might be His absence,” she wrote.

“Are we, fellow Christian in 2023, developing a ritual of busyness as a way to sideline suffering we don’t want to feel? To be sure, mourning is not dignified or Instagram worthy, but it is essential in relationship with God, especially in times of tragedy, for us to ask, “Where are you?” she wrote.

“Going through the process of grief forces us admit that we do not have answers and that we are, at the end of the day, helpless. It is that vulnerability that will turn us toward God, especially in the Holy Week ahead,” she wrote.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Conversation