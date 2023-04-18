Parler Share
Zach Bryan performs onstage during Day 2 of the 2022 Stagecoach Festival at the Empire Polo Field on April 30, 2022, in Indio, California. (Rich Fury / Getty Images for Stagecoach)

Country Fans Betrayed After Zach Bryan Speaks on Woke Bud Light Controversy: 'You Lost a Huge Fan'

 By Johnathan Jones  April 18, 2023 at 1:07pm
Country music singer Zach Bryan outraged fans after he picked the side of Bud Light and transgender social media influencer Dylan Mulvaney in comments he posted on Twitter.

Bryan name-checked Travis Tritt in the tweet last week in which he also invoked the singer’s 2000 hit song “It’s a Great Day to Be Alive.”

“I mean no disrespect towards anyone specifically, I don’t even mind @Travistritt,” Bryan wrote. “I just think insulting transgender people is completely wrong because we live in a country where we can all just be who we want to be.”

Bryan concluded, “It’s a great day to be alive I thought.”

Apparently, the singer has conflated protecting America’s youth from castrations and mastectomies with legitimate hatred for people who are confused about which bathrooms to use.

The former is at its heart what the Bud Light boycott is about.

People have been going under the knife to gender bend for decades.

Have you ever listened to Zach Bryan’s music?

It wasn’t until recently that children — some of whom are not yet old enough to read — were encouraged to “affirm” the gender ideologies being forced on them by adults.

Bud Light chose a side and people are reacting appropriately.

Tritt, for example, chose to remove all Anheuser-Busch products from his tour rider after Bud Light partnered up with Mulvaney — who to many people represents not only a threat to kids but also a gender movement that is outright mocking women.

Many conservative Americans have had enough of being told they have to believe the delusions of others and so Bud Light is facing the wrath of longtime former customers.

By stooging for Mulvaney and firing a shot across the bow of Tritt, Bryan felt some of that fury as fans buried him over the tweet:

One Twitter user wrote, “You lost a huge fan with this tweet. Keep bowing to the mob.”

“I will never listen to your music ever again,” another added.

Country music has fallen far from the glory days of Hank Williams, Merle Haggard, and the endless singers who delighted fans throughout the 20th Century.

In Haggard’s 1981 hit “Are the Good Times Really Over,” the singer spoke of a country that was in decline and complained of not living in a land where “a man could still work and still would.”

Bryan, 27, hasn’t yet penned a song that calls on the man in Haggard’s ballad to put on a dress and hawk Bud Light.

But he might as well have, simply judging by the reaction to his tweet.

Decent people who understand the issue of protecting children are not going to be moved on it by a social media post. Bryan most certainly picked the wrong issue with which to share a vague message of unity.

Perhaps Bryan is a decent guy who legitimately wants to spread love, and that is great.

But sometimes love is tough. Actual love requires honest conversations.

Shielding kids from the demented agendas of adults is non-negotiable for people whose moral compasses are in working order.

