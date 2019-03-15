Mass Looting, Power Crisis Plagues Venezuela: ‘This Country Has Gone to Hell’

Desperate looters have all but emptied stores and warehouses across western Venezuela as large parts of the country remain without power more than a week after a mass blackout.

The mobs overwhelmed Venezuela’s security forces, breaking into buildings and stealing cars, trucks and equipment.

Hundreds of businesses in the Venezuelan oil capital of Maracaibo were emptied and left in shambles.

VENEZUELA: Reports of looting in some cities as nationwide blackout, now in its 100th hour, continues pic.twitter.com/wLWp3BkSBL — BNO News (@BNONews) March 12, 2019

TRENDING: AOC, You’re Not Above the Law

Looters broke through the cinder-block walls of a Pepsi plant and took thousands of cases of beer and soda, 160 pallets of food and destroyed or stole 22 trucks and five forklifts, Bloomberg reported.

“If people made enough to make ends meet, we wouldn’t be trying to get by like this,” Enrique Gonzalez, 18-year-old bus conductor, told Bloomberg. “This country has gone to hell.”

Police and other emergency officials have stayed away from the carnage and refused to help businesses and property owners protect their property and assets.

“It’s hard to swallow,” Bernardo Morillo, a 60-year-old mall manager, told Bloomberg. “The national guard stood by as this vandalism happened and the firefighters didn’t even show.”

WATCH: Looting begins in #Venezuela as the people struggle amid no food, no medicine and NO ELECTRICITY. The crisis is growing very acute. pic.twitter.com/4MoprTio6W — Trish Regan (@trish_regan) March 11, 2019

A mass blackout hit large swaths of the country March 15. Experts blamed poor Venezuela infrastructure. Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro blamed the power outage on a U.S. cyber-attack.

Maduro’s chief prosecutor Tarek Saab is pressuring the country’s supreme court to investigate opposition leader Juan Guaidó for alleged sabotage, BBC reported.

Maduro is under pressure to step down as president as many world leaders have renounced his regime and recognized Guaidó as the legitimate president of Venezuela.

RELATED: Power Cuts Latest Catastrophe To Strike Socialist Venezuela

The Trump administration is applying increasing pressure to Maduro through sanctions and has not ruled out using military force to depose the South American leader.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience.

For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.