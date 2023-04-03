'Country Music Is Dead' Trends After Kelsea Ballerini's CMT Awards Performance Goes Terribly Wrong

Despite the immoral rot that has set into our society, there was one area of popular culture that was long considered a relative haven for conservatives.

Country music, with much of its emphasis on God, family and hard work, has been seen as a safe harbor amid the explicit wickedness that now dominates most of American entertainment.

Unfortunately, the CMT Music Awards on Sunday night suggest those days might be over.

Singer Kelsea Ballerini’s performance of “If You Go Down (I’m Goin’ Down Too)” featured drag queens as backup dancers amid LGBT “pride” rainbow lights.







This was apparently a protest against a new Tennessee law that bans transgender surgeries for minors and puts restrictions on adult-oriented drag shows to prevent children from being exposed to them.

The pro-LBGT display came nearly two weeks after fellow country star Maren Morris bragged about taking her 2-year-old son to meet drag queens and challenged Tennessee authorities to “arrest” her for it.

Ballerini and the drag queens got the attention they had sought, but perhaps not exactly in the way they wanted: The performance had “country music is dead” trending on Twitter.

To top it off, the timing of this performance could not have been worse, as it came less than a week after a transgender shooter killed three children and three adults in a murderous rampage at a Christian school in Nashville, Tennessee, a city that’s synonymous with country music.

Ballerini and others responsible for the CMT performance seem to have no qualms about thumbing their noses at country fans in the worst way at the worst time.

It is sad that country music is slipping into the grasp of the far left, but it should also remind conservatives of the importance of fighting back hard in the culture war.

