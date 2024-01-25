Country Music Star Abruptly Postpones Concert After Disastrous Dolly Parton Birthday Performance
Country singer Elle King has postponed a concert in Texas just days after she appeared intoxicated and used profanities on stage at a Dolly Parton birthday tribute show at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tennessee.
TMZ reported the singer had an event scheduled for Friday evening in Fort Worth. The venue gave no reason for the postponement.
Billy Bob’s Texas posted on its Instagram page on Wednesday that King would now play her scheduled show in September.
“Refunds are available at the point of purchase,” the self-described “World’s Largest Honky Tonk” said. “Thank you for your understanding!”
TMZ reached out to representatives for King about why the show was rescheduled. The celebrity news and gossip website was told the singer — who is the daughter of comedian Rob Schneider –pulled out of the show due to “unforeseen circumstances.”
King’s representatives also implied a February show scheduled in Ohio would be canceled.
The singer’s decision to postpone the Texas show comes as she navigates the fallout of her performance in Nashville last week.
King could not remember the lyrics to a Parton song she intended to cover and eventually turned to playing her own music.
A video of part of her Grand Ole Opry performance went viral on the social media app TikTok, and it showed her slurring her words.
The clip also showed the 34-year-old artist arguing with concertgoers at the family-friendly event.
At one point, King declared that no refunds would be offered to upset fans and acknowledged she was intoxicated.
“Hi, my name is Elle King, I’m f***ing hammered!” she said.
Some of her words were hard to understand, but she also said could “barely play” Parton’s song so she would continue on with her own music.
WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that might offend some viewers.
@jamiek721 Elle King disrespected the Ryman & Dolly Parton 🤦🏼♀️ #elleking #grandoleopry #nashville #countrymusic #dollyparton #tributeshow #countrymusictiktoks #cancelled #dollyfam #dolly #drunk ♬ Oh No No No Laugh – Sound Effect
The Grand Ole Opry apologized to patrons of the show in a statement after King’s performance, NBC News reported.
“We deeply regret and apologize for the language that was used during last night’s second Opry performance,” the venue said.
