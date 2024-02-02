Country Music Star Arrested on Drug Charges Just Months Away from Tour
Country music singer Darius Rucker was arrested in Tennessee on Thursday on misdemeanor drug and traffic charges.
The Hootie & the Blowfish frontman was taken into custody around 10 a.m. local time in Williamson County, just south of Nashville, where he lives.
WZTV-TV in Nashville reported Rucker, 57, was arrested on charges of simple possession, casual exchange and violation of registration law, the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office said.
JUST IN: Country star Darius Rucker arrested on drug charges pic.twitter.com/xWwuLB6fO4
— WMBF News (@wmbfnews) February 2, 2024
According to TMZ, the second charge equates to an expired vehicle tag.
It was not known what substance Rucker was accused of possessing at the time of his arrest.
He was released on a $10,500 bond about an hour after his arrest, the report said.
A legal representative for the singer issued a brief statement about his arrest, WZTV reported.
“Darius Rucker is fully cooperating with authorities related to misdemeanor charges,” attorney Mark Puryear said.
Rucker himself had not yet commented publicly on the arrest as of Friday morning.
The singer’s brush with the law comes just before Hootie & the Blowfish are set to embark on a four-month nationwide tour.
The band will kick off the tour on May 30 in Dallas and wrap it up on Sept. 28 in West Palm Beach, Florida.
Rucker has won three Grammy Awards for his work with the band and also as a solo country artist.
Hootie & the Blowfish took home two awards at the 1996 Grammies for Best New Artist and Best Pop Performance for the single “Let Her Cry.”
In 2013, Rucker won the award for Best Country Solo Performance for his cover of Old Crow Medicine Show’s “Wagon Wheel.”
The band’s debut album, “Cracked Rear View,” put Rucker on the map. It was the best-selling album of 1995.
Truth and Accuracy
We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.