Country Music Star Arrested on Felony Charges
Country music singer and songwriter Morgan Wallen was arrested on Sunday night in Nashville after he allegedly threw a chair from the roof of a bar in the city’s downtown district.
The Tennessee native, 30, was hauled in by police shortly before 11 p.m. and charged with several felonies, TMZ reported.
#UPDATE: Wallen’s mugshot has been released. https://t.co/fdKj2SPoMx
— TMZ (@TMZ) April 8, 2024
According to the outlet, Wallen was on the roof of the Chiefs Bar in the city when he allegedly threw the chair down six stories onto the street below.
TMZ reported a number of police officers were just feet away from where the chair landed.
It was unclear as of early Monday whether there had been any property damage (besides the chair).
Police were told Wallen and thrown the chair and that he had laughed while doing so.
Citing court documents, WKRN-TV reported a witness said they saw Wallen “pick up the chair, throw it over him, laughing afterward.”
The chair reportedly came within three feet of the officers.
After police inquired about who tossed the chair, they reviewed surveillance video of the incident, and the singer was put into handcuffs.
A video shared online appeared to show Wallen detained by officers being arrested:
NEW: Country music star Morgan Wallen has been arrested in Nashville, Tennessee.
According to police, Wallen threw a chair off of the rooftop of Eric Church’s ‘Chief’s’ bar on Broadway.
Police were reportedly standing outside of the bar when a chair came flying by, smashing… pic.twitter.com/M2ffBpDA4f
— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) April 8, 2024
The country crooner was charged with three felony counts of reckless endangerment and one misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.
He posted a bond in the amount of $15,250 and was quickly released from jail.
A lawyer for the singer confirmed to TMZ that his client was arrested and said he is being cooperative with investigators from the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department.
“At 10:53p Sunday evening Morgan Wallen was arrested in downtown Nashville for reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct,” attorney Worrick Robinson told the outlet in a statement. “He is cooperating fully with authorities.”
Wallen had not issued his own public statement as of Monday morning.
The singer — known for such hits as “Me on Whiskey,” “Last Night” and “Somebody’s Problem” — was previously arrested in 2020 and charged with public intoxication and disorderly conduct, The Tennessean reported.
Truth and Accuracy
We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.