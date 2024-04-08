Country music singer and songwriter Morgan Wallen was arrested on Sunday night in Nashville after he allegedly threw a chair from the roof of a bar in the city’s downtown district.

The Tennessee native, 30, was hauled in by police shortly before 11 p.m. and charged with several felonies, TMZ reported.

According to the outlet, Wallen was on the roof of the Chiefs Bar in the city when he allegedly threw the chair down six stories onto the street below.

TMZ reported a number of police officers were just feet away from where the chair landed.

It was unclear as of early Monday whether there had been any property damage (besides the chair).

Police were told Wallen and thrown the chair and that he had laughed while doing so.

Citing court documents, WKRN-TV reported a witness said they saw Wallen “pick up the chair, throw it over him, laughing afterward.”

Are you a fan of country music? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 72% (617 Votes) No: 28% (240 Votes)

The chair reportedly came within three feet of the officers.

After police inquired about who tossed the chair, they reviewed surveillance video of the incident, and the singer was put into handcuffs.

A video shared online appeared to show Wallen detained by officers being arrested:

NEW: Country music star Morgan Wallen has been arrested in Nashville, Tennessee. According to police, Wallen threw a chair off of the rooftop of Eric Church’s ‘Chief’s’ bar on Broadway. Police were reportedly standing outside of the bar when a chair came flying by, smashing… pic.twitter.com/M2ffBpDA4f — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) April 8, 2024

The country crooner was charged with three felony counts of reckless endangerment and one misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.

He posted a bond in the amount of $15,250 and was quickly released from jail.

A lawyer for the singer confirmed to TMZ that his client was arrested and said he is being cooperative with investigators from the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department.

“At 10:53p Sunday evening Morgan Wallen was arrested in downtown Nashville for reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct,” attorney Worrick Robinson told the outlet in a statement. “He is cooperating fully with authorities.”

Wallen had not issued his own public statement as of Monday morning.

The singer — known for such hits as “Me on Whiskey,” “Last Night” and “Somebody’s Problem” — was previously arrested in 2020 and charged with public intoxication and disorderly conduct, The Tennessean reported.

An Important Message from Our Staff: In just a few months, the world is going to change forever. The 2024 election is the single most important election of our lifetime. We here at The Western Journal are committed to covering it in a way the establishment media simply will not: We will tell the truth, and they will lie. But Big Tech and the elites don’t want the truth out. That’s why they have cut us off from 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone cut your monthly income by 90%. That’s what they’ve done to people like us. As a staff, we are asking you to join us to fight this once-in-a-lifetime fight. Without you not only will The Western Journal fail, but America will fail also. As Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” Will you support The Western Journal today and become a member? A Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. This is the time. America will live or die based on what happens this year. Please join us to get the real truth out and to fight the elites, Big Tech, and the people who want America to fail. Together, we really can save the country. Thank you for your support! P.S. Please stand with us!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.